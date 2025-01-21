Sudan: TSC Vice-President Directs Review of Paying Salaries to State Employees Supporting RSF Militia

Portsudan — Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Aggar, directed to expedite the review of the disbursement of salaries of state employees who support and cooperate with the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and to discontinue the salary of any state employee proven to be involved with the militia.

His Excellency stressed, during his meeting in his office on Sunday with Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform Ahmed Ali Abdel-Rahman, the importance of studying the report of the committee formed for this matter and strengthening coordination between the Ministries of Finance, Justice, Labor, and Federal Governance, as well as the General Intelligence Service.

For his part, the Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform explained that the meeting touched on the ministry's performance during the past period and the recommendations of the workshop on labor and administrative reform that contribute to reforming the civil service and rebuilding what was destroyed by the war after the liberation of Sudan's cities and enhancing security and stability.

Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform pointed out that TSC President General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, had adopted the establishment and directed the holding of the economic conference to deliberate on the role of the civil service in administrative reform and the role of employment offices in people's livelihood and to study the justifications of companies in dismissing workers.