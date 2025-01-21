Uganda: Museveni Can't Hand Over Power to a 'Fake President' - Pastor Bugingo

Bugingo expressed his belief that President Museveni remains the best leader for Uganda, criticising unnamed individuals vying for the presidency.

As the Electoral Commission begins updating the National Voters Register in preparation for the 2026 General Elections, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries at Canaan Land, Kinoni, has openly declared his support for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni's continued leadership.

Addressing his congregation, Bugingo, known for his close ties to First Son and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, praised Museveni's leadership, describing Uganda as a nation founded on strong, God-fearing principles.

"Our country, Uganda, is built on the foundation of our motto, For God and My Country. It is a beacon of faith on the continent, rejecting the importation of foreign cultures," Bugingo stated.

Bugingo expressed his belief that President Museveni remains the best leader for Uganda, criticising unnamed individuals vying for the presidency.

"Museveni can't hand over power to a fake president. I cannot leave this government to embrace another leader who might promote practices like drug use and foreign ideologies that undermine our values," he remarked.

The pastor further lauded the Museveni family, particularly Patience Rwabogo, one of the President's daughters and a pastor, for upholding Uganda's moral values.

"Do you expect someone aspiring for the presidency to subordinate Pastor Patience Rwabogo to his authority? And you think Museveni can hand over power to him? It's impossible," Bugingo declared.

Bugingo's comments have reignited the debate on the involvement of religious leaders in Uganda's political landscape, particularly as the country gears up for the 2026 elections.

While his remarks reflect a section of Uganda's religious and political dynamics, they also raise questions about the intersection of faith and politics in shaping public opinion.

The 2026 elections are expected to see heightened political activity as aspirants vie for leadership roles ranging from local council positions to the presidency.

Pastor Bugingo's statements underscore the charged atmosphere surrounding the upcoming electoral season.