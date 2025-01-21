Uganda: Museveni Pays Tribute to Former MP Margaret Komuhanji

Komuhangi was the chairperson of the Gender committee in the last parliament having led Nakasongola women's affairs for two terms before her defeat in the 2021 polls.

President Museveni has paid tribute to Margaret Komuhanji, the former Member of Parliament for Nakasongola, who passed away in India.

He praised her commitment to public service and national development, describing her as a "dedicated leader and patriot."

The President's message was delivered by Third Deputy Prime Minister Hajjat Lukia Isanga Nakadama during a prayer service held at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero.

The funeral service drew prominent attendees, including Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, Members of Parliament from the National Resistance Movement (NRM), religious leaders, and Komuhanji's family and community members.

Reverend James Luwalira, who presided over the service, urged mourners to find comfort in God during this challenging time.

Former Ethics minister Miria Matembe and NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong commended Komuhanji for her efforts in strengthening the party and contributing to legislative advancements.

Komuhangi was the chairperson of the Gender committee in the last parliament having led Nakasongola women's affairs for two terms before her defeat in the 2021 polls.

She died last week from India where she was undergoing medical treatment.

Rose Namayanja Nsereko, another senior NRM official, highlighted Komuhanji's dedication to mentoring young leaders and announced a Shs3 million contribution from the party to support funeral arrangements.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa lauded Komuhanji's significant contributions to Uganda's progress and advocated for a law to establish guidelines for official and state funerals.

He pledged Shs5 million to her family and emphasised that the late MP deserved a state-level farewell.

President Museveni also extended a Shs15 million contribution through the Prime Minister to assist with funeral preparations.

Komuhanji's family revealed that she had undergone extensive medical treatment before her passing.

Leaders and residents of Nakasongola remembered her as a transformative figure who championed development in the district and beyond.

Following the service, Komuhanji's body was transported to Nakasongola, where she will be laid to rest on January 21, 2025.