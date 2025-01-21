Rwanda: Govt Turns to Orange-Fleshed Sweet Potatoes to Combat Malnutrition

The Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) is actively promoting orange-fleshed sweet potatoes (OFSP) in districts with high malnutrition rates, aiming to reduce high-priced supplements.

"In our efforts to promote OFSP, we are prioritising districts with significant malnutrition challenges, such as Nyamagabe, Rutsiro, and Nyamasheke," said Jean Ndirigwe, Senior Research Fellow and Head of the Sweet Potato Sub-program at RAB.

Ndirigwe said the board started to develop high-yielding orange-fleshed sweet potato varieties (OFSP) since 2019 by providing various varieties, including Gihingumukungu, Cacearpedo, Vita (Naspot 9), Kabode (Naspot 10), Terimbere, and Ndamirabana, to the local farmers.

In 2022, approximately 125 million cuttings were distributed across all districts in collaboration with Decentralised Vines Multipliers (DVMs).

Why orange-fleshed sweet potatoes?

Vitamin A deficiency (VAD) is a major public health problem in developing countries, including Rwanda, said Ndirigwe, and according to the World Health Organisation, VAD is a major public health problem in lower-income countries where it affects 250 million preschool children worldwide.

"Rwanda belongs to the group of countries with the highest incidences of VAD, thus stressing the importance of improving early prevention by making vitamin-A-fortified food products more readily available," he said.

"The main reason for encouraging our people to use sweet potato in their diet and recipes is that Vitamin A deficiency (VAD) is affecting infants, young children, adults, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding mothers."

Studies have proven that orange-fleshed sweet potatoes are a good source of vitamins B, C, E, and K, and several minerals such as magnesium and potassium.

"In addition, OFSP varieties are essential for a strong immune system and good eyesight," Ndirigwe added.

Community impact

In Rutsiro District, where stunting rates are prevalent, initiatives like "Sourire d'Un Enfant" or "Smile of a Child" are making a positive impact.

This program, spearheaded by Ecole Francophone de Kayove (EFK), aims to raise awareness about balanced nutrition within the community and support children with malnutrition conditions, especially in Gihango Sector and neighbouring sectors.

"Our school has decided to contribute to malnutrition as a serious health problem affecting notably children in rural areas. In 2023-2024, we supported 12 severely malnourished children by providing them with nutritious food," said Nadine Gloria Mugwaneza, co-founder of EFK.

Challenges in Rutsiro include unhealthy dietary habits and limited access to diverse food sources. However, residents like Cécile Uwamariya, 30, and Célestin Uwimana have witnessed the positive impact of the school's efforts, observing improvements in their children's health. The school has so far shifted twenty malnourished children to health conditions.

"Before, I didn't know how to prepare nutritious meals," explained Uwamariya, a mother of three. "But after learning from the school, I was able to improve my child's diet and see a significant improvement in their health."

Uwimana emphasised, "Persistent stunting in Rutsiro is largely due to a lack of awareness about proper nutrition. More efforts are needed to educate people on preparing balanced meals. Affordable options like vegetables and 'Indagara' are readily available--not expensive."

Jacques Uzaramba, Social Affairs Officer in Gihango Sector, revealed that stunting rates in the sector are at 20%, while the district-wide figure stands at 44.4%, according to the Rwanda Demographic Health Survey (DHS) 2019/2020.