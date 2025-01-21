Nigeria: Tinubu Resumes Office After UAE Trip

President Bola Tinubu on Monday resumed official duties after his participation in the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the United Arab Emirates.

On his return to the State House in Abuja, Tinubu received a briefing from the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zach Adedeji.

He also held separate audiences with Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke.

During the summit, Tinubu addressed global leaders, outlining Nigeria's commitment to tackling climate change and other pressing environmental challenges.

He congratulated the leaders of the UAE on hosting a successful event and reaffirmed Nigeria's readiness to collaborate with other nations to achieve a more resilient and sustainable world.

Speaking on the second day of the summit, the President emphasised the importance of global partnerships, knowledge sharing, and collective action in addressing interconnected challenges.

He noted that Nigeria is actively working with local communities to combat deforestation, desertification, coastal erosion, flooding, and pollution.

The President also called for international collaboration in mobilising resources and deploying innovative technologies to address environmental issues.

Tinubu held bilateral discussions with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, stressing the need for African nations to prioritise intra-African trade and economic collaboration.

He highlighted the continent's rich resources, skilled workforce, and growth potential, calling for stronger partnerships to unlock Africa's development opportunities.

The Nigerian leader also met with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, exploring avenues for closer ties between their nations.

At the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony, President Tinubu celebrated the success of two Nigerian small and medium enterprises (SMEs)--Nafarm Foods and D-Olivette Global Enterprise--for their innovative contributions.

He lauded their achievements as a source of national pride .

After the summit, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for attending the event and reiterated his commitment to strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed also accepted an invitation from Tinubu to visit Nigeria later this year.