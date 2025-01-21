Sudan's Ambassador to Washington - the Grounds for U.S. Sanctions On TSC President Are Wrong and Not Supported By Evidence

Washington — Sudan's Ambassador to the United States of America, Mohamed Abdullah Idris, confirmed that the sanctions on President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, came as a result of the incorrect description of the situation in Sudan and the assumption that what is happening is a conflict between two generals over power, and therefore if sanctions are imposed on one of them, sanctions must be imposed on the other, even if they differ in their content and the extent of their effects, saying, "This is an approach that the Sudanese government rejected and many objective observers and followers agreed with it (the government)."

Ambassador Idris brought to mind what was revealed about the truth of the events of the morning of April 15, 2023, which began with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia's attempt to seize power by force and was confronted by the armed forces, and when the coup attempt failed, the militia turned its weapons against defenseless citizens and occupied their homes, ransacked their property and kicked them out as displaced persons and refugees.

In an interview with the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Sudanese ambassador to Washington refuted the grounds on which the American decision was based, saying, "It is not supported by evidence. Allegations that the government is obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need are rebutted by the facts that the government has signed agreements with the United Nations to open internal roads and crossings with neighboring countries to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need, and the government's confirmation of the continued opening of all crossings that were agreed upon with the international organization and its agencies, including the Adre crossing with Chad and the Juba-Kadugli track with the state of South Sudan, and its commitment to providing all the facilities required to deliver humanitarian aid."

"As for the allegations that the Sudanese armed forces are attacking citizens, they are countered by the fact that citizens flee from any area where the RSF militia is deployed to areas controlled by the armed forces, and no bodies can seek protection from those who attacked them," stressing that "the Sudanese armed forces provide protection to citizens, and the evidence of Wad Madani and before it Singa confirms this fact, as tens of thousands of citizens returned to the two cities after the armed forces regained control, as tens of thousands had fled from them when the Janjaweed militia was deployed in them," wondering, did anyone flee from Singa or Wad Madani when the armed forces entered them?

His Excellency the Ambassador stated, in his statement to SUNA, that the false allegations that the government rejected peace efforts are contradicted by the government's participation in the Jeddah Forum negotiations less than a month after the RSF militia rebellion. The forum produced the Jeddah Declaration, whose provisions the militia refused to implement. Instead, it transferred the war to Darfur, killed the governor of West Darfur, mutilated his body in the hideous manner documented by the militia's cameras, invaded Dar Masalit, and committed atrocities and violations. Then it transferred the war to Al-Gezira and Sennar States, and other areas. He added that the government did not reject peace negotiations. However, it reiterated its demand to implement the provisions of the Jeddah Declaration. He explained that negotiating for the sake of negotiating only will not achieve what the Sudanese people aspire to and will not end the war.

Responding to a question from SUNA regarding the announcement of sanctions less than four days before the end of President Biden administration's term, Sudan Ambassador to Washington said there is a question about the justification for the rush as long as there is an upcoming administration that may have its own assessment, vision, and approach. Is the goal to create a fait accompli or obstacles for the new administration?

As for the effect of the decision to ban the assets and interests of TSC President in the United States, His Excellency has no assets or balances in America, and his only asset is preserved in the hearts and minds of the Sudanese people.

Ambassador Mohamed Abdullah Idris concluded his conversation with SUNA by saying "The Sudanese government hopes that the new administration, after taking over its duties, deal objectively with the war imposed on Sudan and confront the regional countries involved in providing military support and political cover for the RSF militia and deal positively with the investigative reports issued by major American media outlets and the condemnations and appeals issued by prominent members of the US Congress". He stressed that the Sudanese government would remain open and ready for constructive cooperation.