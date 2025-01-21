Sudan: TSC President Inspects Citizens Conditions in Omdurman, Praises Their Support for the Armed Forces

Omdurman — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, has inspected the conditions of citizens in Omdurman city after the interruption of electricity and water services in the area due to the targeting of the electricity transformers in Merowe Dam and infrastructure projects by the terrorist militia of Al-Dagalo.

The citizens of Omdurman gathered to receive General Al-Burhan, expressing their rejection and denunciation of the US sanctions against TSC President, considering targeting him is targeting Sudan and the symbol of its sovereignty, stressing their firm stand with the armed forces until the brutal rebellion is defeated.

TSC President reassured the citizens of Omdurman that the crisis will soon be resolved, stressing that the victories of the armed forces will continue until every inch defiled by this terrorist militia is cleansed.