Zimbabwe: Heavy Rains Washout Rail Tracks, Disrupting NRZ Operations

The heavy rains the country is receiving have severely impacted the operations of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), with several rail lines being washed out and significantly affecting cargo transportation.

In a statement, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said the heavy rains have overwhelmed existing drainage systems, particularly along the South East Line.

It said the Rutenga-Mbizi section has suffered significant damage, with 360 meters of track washed away.

Additionally, a section of the Rutenga-Beitbridge line has lost 120 meters of track, with gullies reaching depths of up to two meters in some areas.

"The National Railways of Zimbabwe(NRZ) wishes to inform the public, customers and all stakeholders that due to the ongoing incessant rains, we are experiencing wash-aways on some parts of our lines, particularly on the South East Line," it said.

The parastatal said the affected areas typically receive below-average rainfall each year but due to climate change, they are now experiencing unusually heavy downpours.

"This region is particularly susceptible to such incidents because of its natural topography.

"While we have encountered similar challenges in this corridor over the past few years, including on the Mozambican side, the current situation is the worst we have seen," it explained. The NRZ assured the nation that its infrastructure department is working tirelessly to repair the tracks and ensure the safe resumption of operations.

"Until repairs are completed, the affected section of the line will remain temporarily suspended.

"The realignment of the line is now 90 percent complete, and teams are currently re-ballasting the area and applying quarry fines before reopening.

"We have wagons loaded with ballast and quarry fines from our Nalatale Quarry Mine in Shangani en route to the site, and we expect the line to reopen and return to full functionality soon," it added.

Meanwhile, the NRZ announced that the Rutenga-Chicualacuala line, which was also affected by rainwater, has been repaired and is now open to traffic.

However, maintenance is ongoing to ensure that all damaged lines are operational. The parastatal has faced significant challenges over the past two decades due to a lack of investment, particularly in freight wagons and the rail system, which has reduced its cargo-carrying capacity from an average of 18 million tonnes per year during peak years, to just 3 million tons now.

NRZ has had to suspend commuter passenger services in cities due to faulty railway equipment.

NRZ has been grappling with declining revenue due to a drop in business volumes, from 12 million tonnes annually in the 1990s to current levels of 2,3 million tonnes, largely attributed to outdated infrastructure and a deteriorating fleet.

Its current fleet consists of 68 mainline locomotives and 73 shunt locomotives. However, only 14 mainline and 25 shunt locomotives are operational.

The remaining locomotives are in need of repairs, highlighting the urgency of the NRZ's refurbishment efforts.

Furthermore, all the locomotives have surpassed their expected lifespan of 25 years, with mainline locomotives ranging from 30 to 48 years old and shunt locomotives between 40 and 60 years old.

The inefficiencies of the Zimbabwean railway system are placing significant strain on the country's road network.

With a decline in freight being transported by rail, there is a corresponding rise in heavy goods vehicles using the roads.

The increased traffic load can lead to premature road degradation, requiring more frequent and expensive repairs.

The compromised state of roads not only increases transportation costs for businesses but also disrupts travel and commerce, hindering overall economic activity.