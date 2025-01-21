Uganda: Parliament Committee Backtracks On CDF Summons

The Defense and Internal Affairs Committee of Parliament has made a surprise U-turn on its earlier stance that Commander of Defense Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, must appear before the committee.

Committee chairperson Wilson Kajwengye declined to comment on the matter, describing it as "sensitive".

However, Vice Chairperson Linos Ngompek revealed that the committee's proceedings will not be hindered by the CDF's absence.

"We don't need the CDF to proceed with our work," Ngompek said. "Gen Kainerugaba's appearance is not necessary, and any representative from the Defense Forces will be allowed to attend the committee meeting."

This development comes after Gen Muhoozi sparked controversy by declaring he would never appear before Parliament, referring to lawmakers as "parliamentary clowns".

The committee had initially insisted that Gen. Kainerugaba must appear before it to answer questions about his social media posts.