Nigeria: Should Nnamdi Kanu Be Released?

The leader and founder of the of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been held in detention since 2021, on charges of treasonable felony and other allied charges. First arrested and detained in 2015, Kanu escaped while on bail and fled to London, being a British citizen, when his country home was invaded by soldiers, resulting in the loss of some lives. Kanu was rearrested in Kenya in 2021, and forcibly brought back to Nigeria (extraordinary rendition) where he has been held by the Federal authorities since then. However, concerns have been expressed in several quarters, as to why he has continued to be detained, despite several court orders granting him bail. Ebunolu Adegboruwa, SAN and Chief Goddy Uwazurike examine issues surrounding Nnamdi Kanu's arrest, detention and why he should be released

Nnamdi Kanu: Time for Freedom and Peace

Ebunolu Adegboruwa, SAN

Last Week.....

Last week, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe restated his offer to stand as surety for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Not long after, in the same week, Senator John Azuta-Mbata was elected as the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo. Still in the same week, the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, pardoned sixty prisoners as part of his 60th birthday anniversary. Some of the prisoners got their sentences commuted from death to life imprisonment.

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and ESN

Undoubtedly, the major task before Ohaneze presently is to secure the release of Kanu, by all means necessary. Kanu became known as a British political activist, advocating for the secession and independence of Biafra from Nigeria. He is the leader of IPOB, which he founded in 2012. The main aim of IPOB, is to restore the defunct separatist state of Biafra which existed in Nigeria's Eastern Region during the civil war of 1967-1970. In no uncertain terms, Kanu propagates Biafran separatism. He is very popular amongst the Igbos, especially those within the middle class. In his domain in Nigeria, Kanu was more of a tin god who commanded the respect and loyalty of the populace and his words became law. He had a large following, and was very effective in organising the people for the actualisation of the Biafra agenda. In the course of time, Kanu established the armed wing of Biafra, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), through which he was recruiting and training youths for the Biafra mandate. There were reported excesses within the fold of ESN, resulting in avoidable deaths, economic losses and indeed, a total deviation from the lofty ideals behind the formation of IPOB. But, this is not limited to Kanu, as other regions of Nigeria have produced separatists too.

Kanu's Arrest

Sometime in or about October 18, 2015, it was reported that Kanu had been arrested in Lagos State by Nigeria's secret police, the Department of State Services, DSS. He was eventually transferred to Abuja, leading to protests across many States of the South East. He was initially arraigned before the Abuja Magistrate Court, which released him on 'bail'. Kanu was later arraigned before the Federal High Court, Abuja, where he was granted bail on health grounds. What followed thereafter, became as controversial as the IPOB leader himself. Kanu disappeared from public view after his home was raided by the Nigerian military in September 2017, an event which led to the death of many IPOB members.

In December 2020, Kanu announced that IPOB had organised the ESN, which was supposed to defend Southeastern Nigerians from bandits and armed Fulani herders. Kanu later gave all the Governors of South-East 14 days to ban open-grazing, threatening to deploy ESN to enforce the ban if the authorities did not do so. This led to open confrontation with the Nigerian military, which commenced the indiscriminate but illegal manhunt for IPOB and ESN activists. Despite this, Kanu maintained that IPOB was interested in a non-violent solution of the conflict, and that ESN was supposed to fight bandits, not the Nigerian security forces. Regardless, the Nigerian authorities designated IPOB as a terrorist organisation, and claimed that Kanu was inciting violence. I joined other Nigerians to denounce the tag on IPOB, given that other ethnic nationalities had their respective organisations such as Miyetti Allah, the Yoruba Nation, Ijaw National Congress, etc.

In June 2016, I filed a case at the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/775/2016, against President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Inspector-General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Staff, seeking amongst others, the release of IPOB members and for a declaration that pro-Biafran protesters are entitled to assemble together in any part of the country, for the purpose of demanding for self-determination. I also prayed the court to hold that the Police, the Army and other security agencies are not entitled to invade the gathering of pro-Biafran protesters, or to shoot at them, or to arrest and detain them. The reason for the suit and the point for the support for IPOB then, was that in so far as the agitation for Biafra meant an end to the marginalisation of the South-East, in so far as IPOB stood for a demand for inclusive governance and equity in the creation of States in Nigeria, they had my support, and I dare say that of many Nigerians. However, when such activism graduates to secession, killing of persons and the general paralysis of the economy, it will only receive condemnation.

On June 27, 2021, Kanu was arrested in Kenya by Interpol, and brought to Nigeria by extraordinary rendition to face his trial for alleged terrorism, treason, involvement with banned separatist movement, inciting the public violence through radio broadcasts and defamation of Nigerian authorities. Kanu challenged his trial, but, it was eventually upheld by the Supreme Court. I see Kanu's trial as purely political, given the initial lofty goals that birthed IPOB as a movement. Perhaps, due to inexperience and lack of proper coordination, Kanu could not sustain the momentum of that struggle. IPOB became a threat to the political gladiators in the South-East, and if he had continued in the way he was rallying the youths, he would have taken over the government of the South-East States. I generally believe that, leaders of the region should take responsibility for the fate of Kanu.

Initially, when Sunday Igboho and others started the Yoruba Nation agenda, people thought it was a noble initiative, so long as it remained peaceful and law-abiding. But, once it became apparent that it was translating into a separatist movement, prominent leaders within the South-West rose in condemnation of such an agenda, and when it became necessary to tame the monster, the relevant authorities moved swiftly to nip it in the bud.

The other side of the Kanu agenda, is failure of governance. Until the reign of Governor Dave Umahi in Ebonyi State and lately, Dr Alex Otti in Abia State, South-East Nigeria has not witnessed commensurate development from the Governors. And, apart from the trumpeted second Niger-Bridge, the Federal Government itself, has not stamped its presence in the region, in the area of infrastructure and general development. So, IPOB grew to fill up the vacuum created by non-performance by the South-East Governors, and the deliberate marginalisation of the Igbos by the Federal Government.

That said, every political agitation requires a political solution. The people of the South-West enjoyed the support of Nigerians against the annulment of the June 12 election, leading to mass protests and peaceful agitations for many years. This would lead to some kind of concession within the political class in 1998 when Nigerians unanimously zoned the Presidency to the South-West, leading to the emergence of General Olusegun Obasanjo. The people of the South-South region, took their own agitation to the creeks. They disrupted oil production and rendered the region generally unsafe for foreign investors, leading to the relocation of major oil companies from that region. I believe that their agitation led to the choice of Dr Goodluck Jonathan as the Vice-President, and eventually as President of Nigeria. As stated earlier, I only support the peaceful agitations of pro-Biafra activists against marginalisation, and will continue to distance myself from any transformation into a separatist and armed group.

Take it or leave it, the Kanu phenomenon will continue to haunt the Nigerian State, if only as a reminder of the wanton neglect of and injustices against the South-East, all of which must be addressed holistically. Part of the issues will result in questions such as: why can't we have an Igbo President? Why can't we have an Igbo IGP or Chief of Army Staff? Why should the South-East not enjoy an additional State as the other geo-political zones which all have six States? Notwithstanding the excesses of Kanu and IPOB, these to me represent the pro-Biafra struggles. Are the Igbos part of Nigeria? Is the civil war truly over, or is Nigeria still punishing the Igbos for the war? Or what on earth is the reason for the exclusion of the Igbos from mainstream governance? What exactly is the fear of the other regions for dreading the Igbo President? This is why Kanu's case becomes political, because even if you jail Kanu today, the marginalisation of the Igbos will keep staring Nigeria in its face, every day. When Gani Adams was arrested, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN stood firm for him all through his trial. When Sunday Igboho faced his ordeal, Professor Wole Soyinka, Chief Yomi Aliyu, SAN and others rose in defence of his fundamental rights, while condemning his criminal tendencies. I urge all Nigerians to unite for Kanu's freedom, but, more particularly, the people of the South-East must speak with one voice to secure Kanu's release.

Conclusion

The Federal Government has nothing to profit from a prolonged trial of Kanu, beyond isolating itself from the Igbos. If the criminal charge against the leader of Miyetti Allah could be withdrawn, if Sunday Igboho is today a free man, then there is nothing so special about Kanu's trial, beyond a carryover of the civil war. I advocate for a discontinuance of his trial, and his eventual release.

But, the matter does not end there. Since their release, I have not heard of Miyetti Allah or Yoruba Nation, in the same aggression and militancy that heralded their misadventures. The choice belongs to Kanu, to decide on the fate of IPOB. If it is to continue with armed resistance, killing of security agents and the total paralysis of the economy of that region, we cannot close our eyes to the existing laws against these acts. The South-East Governors, Legislators and leaders of thought, should first meet with Kanu and secure his co-operation for his freedom. Over to the new leadership of Ohaneze.

Ebunolu Adegboruwa, SAN

Nnamdi Kanu: The Man Who Mustn't be Allowed to Exist

Chief Goddy Uwazurike

The young Nnamdi Kanu, belongs to the age group who knew nothing about Biafra, Biafra war and the antecedents . Nnamdi and his group belong to the generation who are derided as the 'dot' nation! Those who witnessed the Biafra war, know that war is an evil wind that blows no one any good!! Except of course, the arms manufacturers and the contractors, and also the commission agents. So, this later group will do anything to avoid war.

The generation of Nnamdi Kanu, saw the Igbo parents being discriminated against by the Nigerian oligarchy. This generation took it upon itself, to restore the dignity of the Igbo person. This generation asked for a Referendum!! The weapon of this generation, was the shaking of fist and radio broadcast. The response of the Government, depended on the whims and caprices of the President of the day.

Presidents Obasanjo and Jonathan, relied on peaceful persuasion. This lasted till May 29, 2015.

President Buhari, like a carpenter whose solution to every issue is nail and hammer, descended on the Biafra agitators in December, 2015, and pounced on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on his return from London. All Biafra agitators were treated like felons, even before horrendous charges were brought against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others.

What was the Offence?

That Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was running Radio Biafra! That he described Nigeria as a zoo!!

It is now Nine years since the arrest.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was granted bail, but, he had to run for his dear life when heavily armed soldiers invaded his home. To bring back Mazi Nnamdi Kanu back to Nigeria to continue the 'trial', the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) kidnapped Kanu in Kenya and brought him back to Nigeria.

The trial continued, and the FGN pledged to obey court order.

But, when the Court of Appeal freed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the FGN refused to obey.

The Highly Respected Igbo Eminent Personalities made up of myself Chief Goddy Uwazurike, Bishop Onuoha, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and the 94 year old, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (accompanied by his son) had a scheduled meeting with President Buhari at Aso Rock, a political decision to withdraw the charges, discontinue the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu trial and free the detainees. He requested time, to mentally go through the process. It must be stated that, the eloquent and concise Chief Amechi was impressive as our leader. Buhari promised to get back to us. He never did. His Justice Minister was adamant, that there was no political solution on the table. Buhari himself made a mockery of Ndigbo by describing us as a 'dot' !!

Thereafter, the court battle to deal a blow on Nnamdi Kanu intensified. I was the Lawyer to Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the trial. There was undisguised hostility to me, to Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and indeed, to every Lawyer who came to defend Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This attitude began at the gate, where the defence Lawyers would be made to queue for a thorough search and screening. We would be in line, as the prosecutors from the Ministry of Justice would swagger in without any obstruction.

The road leading to the court, would be cordoned off. Any person suspected to be a sympathiser of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would be chased into the adjoining park. But, then, two or three long buses would bring in anti-Kanu demonstrators who, with their placards would be demanding for the death sentence for Kanu!!! The atmosphere was clearly a reminder of the military-era tribunals. The court room itself, was also unlike any court room I have ever seen. Did I expect a free and fair trial? Certainly not.

Now, two members of the Eminent persons group - Chief Amechi and Dr Ezeife, have died without seeing a free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The last action of the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, was to visit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS Centre. On his way back to his car, trekking, he collapsed. No help came for him. He died some days later, in the hospital.

The South East is still treated like a war zone. The insecurity by non-State actors, is beyond imagination.

Since the man on the seat in Aso Rock, is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, all eyes are now on him. This is because the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has become a political one! The Judiciary of Nigeria, is now in the dock before the eyes of the free world. The country called Nigeria is being discussed all over the world, and the arbitration clauses deliberately exclude Nigeria, even in the contracts in Nigeria.

The solution is very simple and straight forward.

Free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his co-Defendants.

Chief Goddy Uwazurike, President of the Credibility Group; Ohanaeze Chieftain; Lawyer to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide