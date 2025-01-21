Nigeria: UK-Based Nigerian Replaces Kemi Badenoch's Brother's 'Stolen Shoes, Wristwatch'

United Kingdom, UK-based Nigerian, James Akinwande, has bought a new pair of shoes and a wristwatch as replacements for the ones allegedly stolen from Kemi Badenoch's brother by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In a recent interview, Badenoch, leader of the UK's Conservative Party, said some officers of the NPF stole her brother's watch and shoes.

Badenoch did not indicate the year the incident happened in Nigeria, but said, "giving people a gun is just a licence to intimidate".

Born Olukemi Adegoke to Nigerian Yoruba parents in the UK, Badenoch's last name changed after she married a Scottish banker.

She came back to Nigeria, where she grew up, and finally returned to the UK at 16.

Badenoch has drawn the ire of some Nigerians--including a rebuke from Vice-President Kashim Shettima--for "constantly denigrating" her homeland.

The Tory leader has consistently shown her disdain for the leadership situation in Nigeria--a development that has earned her both admiration and condemnation.

However, in response to Badenoch's comment on the alleged theft, Akinwande recorded a video wherein he entered a shop in the UK and bought a pair of shoes and a wristwatch.

In the video, Akinwande took the new items to the UK Conservative Party headquarters to present them to Badenoch.

At the pedestrian gate, Akinwande met the security personnel and handed over the items with the view of giving them to the Tory leader.

At the end of the video, Akinwande wrote: "On behalf of every proud Nigerian who felt genuinely hurt by those unfounded disparaging remarks about The Nigerian Police. We "buy back" the stolen shoes and watch! (I hope it fits, tho..)."

The video has been circulating on the social media.

In his Instagram profile profile, Akinwande identified himself as a legal representative, a golfer, and International manager to Kenny Blaq, a Nigerian music-comedian.

He has also worked with some Nigerian celebrities like AY Makun and Woli Arole.