Rwanda: What Commuters Make of Kigali's Scheduled Public Transport System

Passengers in Kigali shared their thoughts on the new public transport pilot scheme, which aims to improve the city's bus schedule efficiency.

The City of Kigali's pilot scheme runs from January 16 to January 29, focusing on the Downtown-Nyanza route.

Under the new system, buses are expected to depart every 10 minutes during peak hours, and every 15 minutes during off-peak hours.

The initiative is intended to enhance services for passengers relying on public transport in the city.

"In the mornings, when there's a big number of passengers, the buses leave every 10 minutes as planned," François Xavier Bucyedusenge, a resident of Gahanga Sector in Kicukiro District, said when he was about to board a bus from the Nyanza Bus Station.

He said that buses typically start with around 60 passengers, with more joining at different stops along the way.

"After 9 or 10AM, buses leave with fewer passengers, about 10 and 15, but they fill up along the way," he added.

"Overall, transport has improved because drivers no longer wait to fill the buses before departure. People are no longer complaining about long waiting times, which used to frustrate many."

However, some commuters feel that the system is not yet fully effective, particularly during quieter hours. Beatrice Uwituze, a resident of Mayange Sector in Bugesera District, raised concerns about the scheme's applicability during low-traffic times.

"A bus cannot leave every 15 minutes when it's empty. I think this will work better on routes with more passengers," Uwituze said.

She acknowledged that buses are more readily available now than before the pilot scheme began.

"Some drivers are following the schedule, but others still wait for more passengers," she remarked. "Sometimes, you can leave within 10 minutes, but other times, you may wait longer depending on the number of passengers available."

Theogene Nsanzimana, a resident of Kanyinya Sector in Nyarugenge District, expressed a similar view.

"There are times during the day when there are few passengers, so you might end up waiting until the bus is full. Other times, you can board and leave in less than 10 minutes if enough passengers are available," Nsanzimana said.

Marie Mukarukundo, a resident of Gisozi Sector in Gasabo District, expressed a mixed opinion.

"The idea is great for reducing waiting times, but sometimes during off-peak hours, buses leave with too few passengers, which doesn't seem efficient. It would be better if they adjusted the schedules based on the number of passengers at different times of the day," she suggested.

For Sept Hategekimana, a resident of Nyamata Sector in Bugesera District, the success of the pilot scheme could bring considerable improvements to the public transport experience.

"If the scheme is successful, it will be much better because 15 minutes is enough time to avoid an overcrowded bus, and people can travel comfortably," he said. He also noted that the system could prevent passengers from resorting to unplanned, more expensive taxi-motorcycles.

"However, some drivers still don't stick to the schedule. This morning, I spent 15 minutes waiting for the bus at Downtown while the driver waited for more passengers to board," Hategekimana added.

Driver's perspective

Ahmed Gaston Ngabonziza, a driver for Royal Express, a bus company, showed optimism about the new system.

"The initiative shows promise in reducing long waiting times for passengers," Ngabonziza said.

He pointed out that while buses are adhering to the schedule, they often leave with fewer passengers than usual.

"For us drivers, we're mostly operating with few passengers, and investors are losing," he explained.

"I think extending the intervals to 30 minutes could help."

Ngabonziza highlighted infrastructure challenges, such as traffic congestion, which affect the efficiency of the new system.

"Traffic jams are a problem, but I believe the dedicated bus lanes project will be a solution if the government invests more in it," he said.

The pilot scheme is being carried out by the Ministry of Infrastructure and the City of Kigali, in partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and it involves buses belonging to two public transport agencies namely Royal Express, and Yahoo Car.

The schedule should be complied with for commuters to spend less time waiting at bus stops, which results in inconveniences, according to city officials.