Somalia: Ethiopian Troops Withdraw From Dinsoor, Raising Concerns Over Al-Shabaab's Return

Dinsoor, Somalia — Ethiopian forces have withdrawn from several military bases in the Dinsoor district of the Bay region, raising concerns among local residents about the potential return of Al-Shabaab militants, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The reasons for the withdrawal from this isolated town in South West State, located 266 kilometers from Mogadishu, remain unclear. Dinsoor has been inaccessible by land for over a decade.

No immediate comment was available from South West State administration officials regarding the troop movement. Ethiopian forces have managed security in Dinsoor since 2015. This withdrawal coincides with the start of the new African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) this month, which has replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). Notably, Ethiopia is not participating in the new mission.

The Darawish forces of South West State, with known limited capabilities, might struggle to fill the security vacuum left by the departing Ethiopian troops in the Bay and Bakool regions, areas often described as some of the most perilous in Somalia due to Al-Shabaab's activities.

The Federal Government of Somalia, which is transitioning to assume security duties from foreign troops under the AUSSOM framework, has yet to comment on the Ethiopian troops' withdrawal. This development adds complexity to Somalia's ongoing security challenges.