Ethiopia: EOTC Urges Communities to Unite Forces for Durable Peace, Dev't

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) has called on the entire community to promote mutual cooperation for lasting peace and national development.

In his message at this year's Epiphany celebration held in the capital, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Patriarch, His Holiness Abune Mathias, stated that the community in all walks of life should promote cooperation by "leveraging the blessings of the Almighty God" with the spirit of true love and humility to foster lasting peace and development.

Stating the current dire situations in the contemporary world characterized by various hurdles and folds, His Holiness opined for consistent and practical undertakings of all human creatures to lead their ceaseless life guided by the doctrines of fear of God.

The Patriarch further highlighted the paramount importance of living in love and upholding shared responsibilities towards safeguarding peace and sustaining development.

"This day, there are some evil feats being done in contrary with the faith's basic commandments and leading to dreadful life," he said.

Enduring common peaceful coexistence and being far from triggering resentment and hatred are paths to eternity, the Patriarch added.

Human beings should also foster mutual understanding and cultivate the blessings given by Almighty God to address the obstacles hindering peace and development, Abune Mathias pointed out.

Urging the congregations and entire community to preserve themselves from any provocative and destructive actions, His Holiness Abune Mathias emphasized the need to promote peace, development and finding contentment in their blessed and peaceful lives.

The vibrant 'Ketera', eve of Epiphany and the grand 'Timket' Epiphany, the UNESCO registered grand festival are colorfully peacefully celebrated across the country.

BY ASHENAFI ANIMUT

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 21 JANUARY 2025