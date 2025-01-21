Nigeria: 3 Die As Boat Capsizes in Rivers

21 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victor Edozie

Tragedy struck on Sunday as a passenger boat travelling from Port Harcourt to Bonny in Rivers State capsized, resulting in the loss of three lives.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. near an area known as 'Yellow Platform,' close to Bonny Island, reportedly due to a sudden storm.

The ill-fated boat had departed from the Bonny/Nembe/Bille Waterfront Jetty in Port Harcourt with 22 passengers. Although 19 of them were rescued, two male adults and a young girl lost their lives.

Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, confirmed the incident, describing it as a heartbreaking occurrence.

She said, "It is very sad, but 19 passengers were rescued alive. The boat capsized at Yellow Platform in Bonny while en route from Port Harcourt. Investigations are ongoing."

The Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Rivers Commercial District, Israel Pepple, corroborated the account, attributing the mishap to a windstorm.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Anengi Claude-Wilcox, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

 

