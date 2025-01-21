Nigeria: Court Reserves Judgment in Rarara's Suit Against Kano Censorship Board

21 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Datti Ahmad

The Federal High Court has reserved judgment in a suit filed by Dauda Adamu Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara, against the Kano State Films and Printing Censorship Board.

The board had threatened to arrest the political singer for releasing a song without its approval.

Rarara, in his controversial song "Abba Tsaya da Kafarka," urged Kano State's Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to assert independence in decision-making.

The court had restrained the board and security operatives from arresting Rarara for prosecution pending hearing and determination of his fundamental rights enforcement application before the court.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, counsel for Rarara, A.I. Maaji, prayed the court to grant the reliefs sought, while the board's counsel, GM Bichi, argued for the dismissal of the case.

Justice Simon Amobeda has set January 20, 2025, for the continuation of the hearing.

The controversy began in November last year when the board's Executive Secretary filed a lawsuit against Rarara at a Magistrate Court for bypassing approval protocols.

 

