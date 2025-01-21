Nigeria: 77,495 Children Immunised Against Polio in Kogi - State Govt

The Kogi State government has said that 77, 495 children have been immunised against polio in remote communities across seven local government areas of the state.

According to the state government, the development will help to consolidate on its 10-year-old polio-free status.

The state immunisation officer, Dr. Grace Ojofedo made this known to newsmen yesterday following the successful completion of the "Big -Catch -UP" Polio Immunisation programme in the state.

Dr Ojofedo said the exercise was carried out in communities that were early and not properly captured in last year's immunisation programme.

"The program was done in 7 LGAs in the state. A Total of 80608 vaccines were used and a total number of 77495 children were immunized, " she added.

The SIO said the state recorded a 99% coverage rate but also suffered a 5% wastage rate in the latest programme, which was carried out between January 6 and January 13, 2025.

She eulogized UNICEF for its contribution to the programme and said the agency's support is helping the state maintain its zero-polio status, stressing that the state will not spare any efforts to consolidate its Polio-free status.

"This latest exercise helped us to consolidate on the achievement recorded in the 1st phase of polio immunization last year. With this, we have taken polio immunization to every nook and cranny of the state," she said.

She said the recently concluded exercise was carried out in remote communities, eulogizing UNICEF for its commitment to the eradication of childhood killer diseases in the state.