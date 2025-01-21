Somalia: President of Somaliland Visits the Somaliland Correctional Services Headquarters

21 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The President of Somaliland, Mr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Ciro), today made a working visit to the headquarters of the Somaliland Correctional Services.

Upon arrival, President Ciro was warmly welcomed by the Director-General of the Somaliland Correctional Services, Major General Ahmed Awale Yusuf, along with senior officials from various departments of the correctional services.

The Director-General, Major General Ahmed Awale Yusuf, briefed the President on the overall situation at the correctional services headquarters and how they manage the prisoners in their custody.

During his visit, President Ciro delivered a brief speech to the staff of the Somaliland Correctional Services, praising them for their significant work in serving the community of Somaliland.

In his concluding remarks, President Ciro encouraged the correctional services personnel, assuring them that his government would prioritize the security forces, especially the armed forces of Somaliland.

He also mentioned that the correctional services would be included in the salary increase being planned for Somaliland's security forces.

