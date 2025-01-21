Somalia: Somali Defence Minister Meets With AUC Director to Discuss Strategic Priorities and Peacekeeping Mandate

The Somali Defence Minister, Abdullahi Mohamed Nur, held a key meeting on Monday with the Director of the Conflict Management Directorate at the African Union Commission (AUC), Sarjoh Bah, to discuss critical strategies and shared priorities related to peace and security on the African continent.

The high-level discussion focused on aligning efforts to implement the mandate of the African Union's Stabilization and Support Operations in Somalia (AUSOM), which plays a pivotal role in the country's ongoing security challenges.

During the meeting, which took place at the AUC headquarters in Addis Ababa, both officials emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation between Somalia and the African Union to address the complex issues facing the region, including conflict resolution, counter-terrorism efforts, and the restoration of peace and stability.

The AUSSOM mandate, which is a core element of the African Union's mission to stabilize Somalia, was at the forefront of the discussions.

Minister Nur reiterated Somalia's commitment to ensuring that the peace process and military operations under the AUSSOM framework continue to strengthen the country's security landscape.

He highlighted that joint efforts would be necessary to combat extremism, promote national unity, and ensure the return of displaced populations to safer regions.

Director Sarjoh emphasized the African Union's ongoing support for Somalia's peace and security, noting that the AUC's Conflict Management Directorate has a critical role in facilitating coordination between the various regional and international partners involved in Somalia's recovery process.

He also reaffirmed the AUC's commitment to assisting the Somali government in creating a sustainable security architecture that can independently handle the country's security challenges in the long term.

Both leaders discussed the strategic importance of continued support from the African Union, the United Nations, and other international stakeholders in providing resources, expertise, and political backing to ensure the success of the AUSSOM mandate.

This includes facilitating peacebuilding initiatives, enhancing the capacity of Somalia's national defense forces, and providing humanitarian assistance to those affected by ongoing conflicts in the region.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation, strengthening the implementation of the AUSSOM mandate, and ensuring that the people of Somalia benefit from a more secure, peaceful, and prosperous future.

The Defense Minister and the AUC Director also agreed on further meetings to monitor progress and address any emerging challenges that may arise during the operationalization of the discussed strategies.

The meeting signals renewed momentum in the ongoing efforts to address Somalia's security issues, and it comes as part of the broader African Union's push to ensure peace and stability across the continent.