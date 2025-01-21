Sudan Welcomes Entry of Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza Into Force

Portsudan — Sudan has welcomed the entry of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza into force, hoping that this will put an end to the tragedy witnessed in the Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the text of the statement:

Sudan welcomes the entry of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza into force, and hopes that this will put an end to the tragedy witnessed in the Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. It commends the strenuous efforts made by the mediators; Qatar, Egypt and the United States to reach this positive result.

On this occasion, Sudan reiterates that lasting peace and stability in the region can only be achieved by the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate and just rights, undoubtedly their right to establish their state with Jerusalem as its capital according to the 1967 borders, after the great sacrifices they have made for that purpose.

While calling on all countries and peoples to stand with those rights based on the principles of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, Sudan stresses the need for the international community to fulfill its urgent duty in providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza and contributing effectively to the reconstruction after the comprehensive vandalization of the Strip during the war.

It also appeals to all Palestinian factions to make national unity their top priority at this sensitive stage of the Palestinian people's struggle.