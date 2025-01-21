North Africa: Sudan to Take Part in Middle East and North Africa Water Development Financing Forum in Kuwait

20 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — The Undersecretary of Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Mohammed Bashar, is to participate, representing the Government of Sudan, in the Middle East and North Africa Water Development Financing Forum, which is to be held in the State of Kuwait during January 21-22.

The forum aims to develop innovative solutions to ensure water security and provide a platform for countries in the region to brainstorm with partners and development financiers to explore financing opportunities related to enhancing water security in the face of climate change. It also aims to identify water projects that support cooperation between countries in the region.

The forum is held at the initiative of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development and with the participation of the World Bank Group.

