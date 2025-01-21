Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Sultan of Dar Masalit Saad Bahar-Eddin

Portsudan — Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ali Youssef received in his office on Monday Sultan of Dar Masalit Saad Abdulrahman Bahar-Eddin and his accompanying delegation.

The Sultan of Dar Masalit thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its mission in the United States of America for facilitating his recent visit, and arranging meetings for him with the US administration, US Congress, the United Nations, the Security Council, civil society organizations and Sudanese communities in the United States.

He explained that the visit was successful and achieved its goals, and received support from Republican representatives in the US Congress.

Sultan Bahar-Eddin said that he explained the extent of the blatant violations committed against the Masalit to all officials in the US administration and the United Nations. That message found solidarity and sympathy for the violations and genocide they were subjected to.

The Minister praised the efforts made by Sultan Saad Bahar-Eddin with the American side, within the framework of popular diplomacy and the utilization of soft power. He stated that this reflected the true picture of the ugliness of the violations that the Masalit were subjected to, pledging to continue briefing the international community on the crimes of the Rapid Support Forces militia.