Liberia, Morocco Sign 15 Landmark Agreements to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and her Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, signed a series of bilateral agreements on Friday, January 17, 2025, marking a new chapter in the growing partnership between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Liberia.

The signing ceremony, which also featured the issuance of a Joint Communiqué, underscored the shared commitment of both nations to fostering mutual development and cooperation.

According to a Foreign Ministry dispatch from Morocco, during the event, Foreign Minister Nyanti expressed heartfelt gratitude for the pivotal role played by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in advancing the Third Joint Commission between the two nations.

This commission aims to bolster cooperation in critical areas, including technical assistance, healthcare system improvements, agriculture and agribusiness, human resource development, and the promotion of good governance.

Additionally, Foreign Minister Nyanti highlighted Morocco's commitment to providing scholarships and vocational training opportunities for Liberian students, which she described as a cornerstone for sustainable development.

In her remarks, Foreign Minister Nyanti applauded His Majesty King Mohammed VI for his unwavering support in strengthening the bilateral relationship between Morocco and Liberia. She noted the significant progress achieved over the years in deepening ties of friendship and cooperation, citing the opening of the Moroccan Embassy in Liberia as a symbol of renewed hope and mutual respect.

For his part, Moroccan Foreign Minister Bourita praised the alignment of the two countries' developmental goals and emphasized the importance of exploring new opportunities for economic growth and cooperation. He affirmed Morocco's commitment to innovative partnerships and sustainable investments that could transform the economic landscapes of both nations and extend benefits to the broader Mano River Union region.

Foreign Minister Bourita further pledged Morocco's unwavering support for Liberia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term.

Both ministers expressed admiration for the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and Liberian President H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., whose shared vision has fostered deeper ties of fraternity and traditional friendship. They reaffirmed their dedication to promoting peace, sustainable development, and economic growth through enhanced bilateral cooperation.

The Joint Communiqué issued at the conclusion of the ceremony outlined a shared vision for developing trade and investment promotion between the two nations. It emphasized the aspiration to establish a robust economic partnership built on international cooperation mechanisms and mutual benefits, including plans to facilitate partnership between the Port of Monrovia and Tangiers Port in Morocco.

Furthermore, the communiqué reaffirmed the commitment of Morocco and Liberia to diversifying their areas of collaboration to include emerging and promising sectors. Both sides agreed to continue working closely to consolidate their bilateral relations and foster mutual prosperity.

This historic event represents another milestone in the enduring partnership between Morocco and Liberia. It also reflects the two nations' collective determination to build a future defined by shared goals, mutual respect, and innovative development strategies.

The 15 bilateral agreements signed serve as a testament to the strong and enduring bonds between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Liberia, setting the stage for a brighter and more prosperous future for both nations. It can be recalled that in 2024, Morocco reopened its embassy in Monrovia, further strengthening the ties between the two nations.