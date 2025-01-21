Kenya: Youth, Women, and PWDs Get Sh4bn Kenya Power Tenders

Nairobi — Kenya Power has awarded tenders worth Sh4.15 billion to businesses owned by youth, women, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) during the financial year 2023/2024, surpassing the initial target of Sh3.2 billion.

Youths took the lion's share, securing Sh3.8 billion worth of tenders, followed by women-owned businesses at Sh324 million and PWDs at Sh1.3 million.

In the 2023/2023 fiscal year, only Sh472 million worth of tenders were set aside for the above groups.

Kenya Power's General Manager for Supply Chain and Logistics, John Ngenyo, attributed the achievement to the company's ongoing efforts to engage and educate these special interest groups on how to participate in procurement processes.

"We sustained education forums for youth, women, and persons with disabilities on how to navigate our procurement system," he said.

"These efforts have contributed to a steady increase in Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) uptake over the years, and we are hopeful that more Kenyans will become aware of and benefit from these opportunities."

The AGPO tenders awarded by Kenya Power primarily include non-technical works, such as the supply of locally available materials, common user items, services, and even cleaning contracts.

To facilitate greater participation, the utility firm adds that it continue collaborating with financial institutions to provide financial support for these groups.

Additionally, the company plans to expand its sensitization efforts through workshops, pre-bid conferences, and improved publicity of available AGPO opportunities.