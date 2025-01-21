Liberia: Two of First Lady's Staff Suspended for Alleged Fraud

Monrovia — The Office of Madam Kartumu Y. Boakai has, with immediate effect, suspended two of her office staff, namely, Varflay Holmes and Lemuel Vah for allegedly dubbing a Liberian parent of US$4,000 under the pretense to secure scholarships for his two children to attend universities in Great Britain.

A press statement issued by the First Lady's Office on Monday, January 20 announced the suspension of Holmes and Vah for one month without pay.

It can be recalled that in the early part of this month (January), Mr. Holmes who is said to be an executive in Madam Boakai's office, was accused of collecting cash from some citizens, pretending to create opportunities for his 'victims', although such opportunities are said to have remained unrealized to date.

Accordingly, two of the alleged victims confirmed giving Holmes US$2,000 each, an amount totaling US$4,000 with an expectation of getting the full scholarships to study abroad.

Holmes, through the media admitted to receiving said money from the victims but clarified that the money was meant to assist his accusers access what he termed as a partially funded scholarship.

The release disclosed that the matter which has drawn significant public attention has become an issue of concern to Madam Boakai and she takes the allegations "very seriously."

"After conducting a careful review of the situation and assessing the available evidence, Madan Boakai has taken the following decisive actions: Immediate Suspension: The two individuals involved, Mr. Varfee Holmes and Mr.Lemuel Vah, have been suspended from their duties for one month without pay," the statement said. The First Lady's Office also indicated that both individuals involved have refunded the total sum of USS4,000 to the affected parties, thus issuing a stern warning to her staff members to maintain integrity and professionalism to the highest level.

"She has reiterated that the Office of the Firs Lady must reflect the dignity and sanctity befitting its role in service to the people of Liberia," the release added. The Office of the First Lady further noted her commitment to serving the public with honor and integrity. According to the release, the office also expressed regret over the situation, acknowledging whatever trauma it may have caused the victims.

Holmes worked with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) prior to taking on his new assignment at the Office of the First Lady and, like many other staunch supporters of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, he (Holmes) shared the view that the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of former President George Weah was not fit enough to have continued providing leadership for the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CDC was bastardized by Holmes and all other supporters of the Unity party (UP) and its allies on allegations of corruption, nepotism, wasteful spending of public funds, among others but the now ruling UP is struggling to live up to the expectations as enshrined in its campaign messages in 2023.