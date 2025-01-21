South Africa: Fourth Suspect Arrested in Connection With the Killing of Two Free State Police Officers

press release

PRETORIA — The fourth suspect aged 29-year-old was arrested in connection with the alleged killing of Constable Sipho Mohapi and Constable Gedione Motloung of Namahadi Visible Policing. Both officers were fatally shot while responding to a house robbery in Phuthaditjhaba on Saturday, 04 January 2025.

The 29-year-old who is a South African citizen was traced and arrested in Mangaung village on Monday, 20 January 2025, by a team comprising of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Local Criminal Record Centre, Provincial Anti-gang Unit and Provincial Detectives Serious and Violent Crime Unit. He was found in possession of one silver and black Taurus pistol, one pistol magazine with two live ammunition, one brown balaclava and one Samsung Galaxy cellphone.

The other three suspects involved on the same matter, Marasane Kabelo Anmony (27), a South African, who was arrested on Thursday, 16 January 2025 in Makgalaneng village and appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrates Court on Friday, 17 January 2025 facing charges of murder and robbery. The case against him, was postponed to 24 January 2025 to join his Lesotho co-accused, Pakiso Lethako (32), who was arrested on Wednesday, 15 January 2025 for bail application.

The third suspect, Lakaje Piet Thetha (53), who was arrested on Friday, 17 January 2025, made his first appearance in the same court on Monday, 20 January 2025.

The 29-year-old suspect is expected to appear before Phuthaditjhaba Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 22 January 2025 on charges of murder of two police officers, house robbery and possession of unlicensed firearm.

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lt Gen (Dr/Adv) SG Lebeya applauded the team who effected the arrests and expressed his gratitude to the communities assisting the investigating team on bringing forward the perpetrators so that they face the mighty arm of the law.