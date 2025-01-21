Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has called on all Liberians to unite for the country's development and growth.

Ngafuan's call came on Monday, January 20, 2025, when a high-power delegation from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) paid a technical working visit to Liberia.

The MCC delegation was accompanied to the Ministry of Finance by the US Ambassador to Liberia, Mr. Mark Toner.

The MCC technical working visit was led by Managing Director for Africa, Jason Small, and MCC Program Officer for Africa, Ilana Shapiro.

The visit focuses on steps in staff recruitment, diagnosis study on modalities of the compact, and the establishment of a Millennium Challenge Corporation office in Liberia.

During the visit, Minister Ngafuan emphasized that development must transcend political and social divisions, urging Liberians to come together for the greater good.

"We call on our people to unite for development," he said.

"The MCC brings all of us together, no matter your political party or religious connection - that's why we say Liberia wins."

Reflecting on the positive impact of the first MCC Compact, Minister Ngafuan highlighted tangible benefits such as increased access to electricity from the Mount Coffee Hydro Dam.

He also named improved water distribution through the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation.

"The electricity and water provided by the Mount Coffee Hydro Dam and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation are beneficial to everyone who gets access. No one needs to show a political party ID card to benefit," he stated.

Minister Ngafuan also acknowledged the significant contributions made by both current and past government officials and technicians in securing Liberia's partnership with the MCC.

The Finance Minister emphasized the importance of prioritizing the needs of the Liberian people, ensuring that development continues regardless of the political cycle.

"Election years are when politicians win, but the Liberian people need to win every year."

"We win when people in government, the private sector, and everywhere else deliver on the expectations of their people," he said.

"Our people need roads, more electricity, healthcare, and education - that's how they win."

Minister Ngafuan assured the delegation and the Liberian people that efforts are underway to complete a constraint analysis, which will guide the allocation of MCC funding to critical areas of development.

Minister Ngafuan reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to working closely with the MCC to ensure that Compact II will bring long-term benefits to the nation.

For his part, the Head of the Delegation, MCC Managing Director for Africa Jason Small expressed enthusiasm and commitment to advancing the preparations for Liberia's Compact II during his recent visit to the country.

Small spoke directly to the importance of the partnership between the MCC and Liberia, noting the shared dedication to improving the lives of the Liberian people.

"I know you and your team are very anxious to get moving on the compact, and that's why we're here," Small remarked.

He emphasized the MCC's readiness to collaborate closely with the Liberian government to move forward with the compact process.

Highlighting the long-term impact of the MCC Compact, Small further stated, "We will talk on the long road ahead, close it together, and develop a compact that will transform the lives of the people of Liberia."

Also speaking earlier, US Ambassador to Liberia Mark Toner voiced strong support for the ongoing preparations for Liberia's MCC Compact II, emphasizing the importance of the partnership between the U.S. government, the MCC, and Liberia.

"This is a real win for Liberia, and we are so pleased that the MCC Delegation can come to network with the Government of Liberia," the Ambassador remarked.

He emphasized the value of fostering close cooperation between the two nations in advancing Liberia's development goals.