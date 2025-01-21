Zimbabwe: Harare City Council's U.S.$12k Salary Earner Faces Commission Again

21 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Trust Freddy

Harare City Council's assistant executive to the town clerk Matthew Marara, who earns a monthly salary of US$12 000, is testifying before the Commission that is probing the local authority's operations after the hearings were adjourned last week.

This is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption and maladministration within the council.

In May last year, President Mnangagwa appointed retired Judge, Justice Maphios Cheda, to lead the Commission in probing the operations of Harare City Council.

Marara disclosed his hefty salary last week when he was questioned over his decision to rescind his alleged resignation in 2020 and return in 2023.

