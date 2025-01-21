Zimbabwe: Hurungwe Headmaster Nabbed in U.S.$155k Bus Tender Scandal

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) recently arrested Hurungwe's Vuti High School headmaster, Brain Chigudu, on allegations of corruptly awarding Quest Motors Corporation a tender for the procurement of a 56-seater bus.

Chigudu appeared before Mr Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe at the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court yesterday.

He was charged with criminal abuse of duty.

Mr Chikwekwe granted Chigudu US$300 bail and remanded him to February 3, 2025.

Chigudu was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses. He was also banned from visiting the school until the matter is resolved.

The Court heard that Chigudu allegedly flouted procurement regulations and awarded a US$155 000 tender to Quest Motors Corporation, a company that had not responded to the tender application advertisement.

Mr Brighton Machekera prosecuted for the State.