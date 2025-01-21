Zimbabwe: Hurungwe Headmaster Nabbed in U.S.$155k Bus Tender Scandal

21 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) recently arrested Hurungwe's Vuti High School headmaster, Brain Chigudu, on allegations of corruptly awarding Quest Motors Corporation a tender for the procurement of a 56-seater bus.

Chigudu appeared before Mr Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe at the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court yesterday.

He was charged with criminal abuse of duty.

Mr Chikwekwe granted Chigudu US$300 bail and remanded him to February 3, 2025.

Chigudu was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses. He was also banned from visiting the school until the matter is resolved.

The Court heard that Chigudu allegedly flouted procurement regulations and awarded a US$155 000 tender to Quest Motors Corporation, a company that had not responded to the tender application advertisement.

Mr Brighton Machekera prosecuted for the State.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.