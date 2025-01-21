Nigeria: Alleged Theft - Court Orders Arrest of Access Bank's Acting Md and Others

Justice Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Tafa Balewa Square has ordered the arrest of Access Bank's acting Managing Director, Bolaji Agbede, and three others for allegedly failing to appear for their arraignment.

The judge's order also affected Balmoral International Limited, DDSS International Company Limited and Adejare Adegbenro.

Justice Harrison issued the arrest warrant after the Lagos State prosecution counsel, Uthman Rilwan, informed the court that he had served the defendants with notice, but they failed to attend the arraignment.

The Lagos State government had filed a four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, and attempted theft against the defendants.

When the case was called, Rilwan informed the court that the day's purpose was to arraign the defendants; however, they were absent despite receiving notice of the court date.

The prosecutor stated that on or about September 2, 2013, at Plot 1261, Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, the defendants conspired to commit theft.

He alleged that Adejare, Balmoral, Access Bank, and Agbede stole the property of MOB Integrated Services at Plot 40b, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, by using it as security for a loan without the complainant's consent and subsequently entered into a consent judgment.

Additionally, they were accused of attempting to steal MOB Integrated Services' property on May 26, 2019, by offering and granting DDSS International Company Limited a credit facility of N1 billion.

According to the prosecutor, these offences contravened Sections 411, 280, and 21 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2011.

Rilwan stated, "My Lord, this matter is for arraignment today, and the defendants have been duly served with a copy of the charge. We request the court to issue a bench warrant for the defendant's arrest to ensure they attend proceedings on the next court date."

Consequently, Justice Harrison issued a bench warrant against the second to fifth defendants, Balmoral International Limited, Access Bank, Bolaji Agbede, and DDSS International Company Limited.

The judge directed that the bench warrant be executed against the principal officers and adjourned the case until February 24, 2025, for the defendants' arraignment.