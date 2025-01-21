Tanzania: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 - Know Your Team: Tanzania

Tanzania is gearing up for their second consecutive appearance at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, a remarkable milestone for the Taifa Stars.

Head coach Hemed Morocco, who is serving in an interim capacity, brings an attacking mindset to the team as they aim to improve on their previous outings in Africa's flagship tournament.

Morocco, whose tactical approach emphasizes offensive creativity and quick transitions, has shown a knack for galvanizing his squad, particularly during the qualification campaign.

With a focus on high-energy football, he will rely on Tanzania's strengths to compete in Morocco 2025.

Factfile

Nickname: Taifa Stars

Taifa Stars Number of Appearances: 4th

4th Titles: None

None FIFA Ranking: 106 (December 2024)

How They Got There

Tanzania secured their spot in the tournament by finishing second in their qualifying group. Their campaign was highlighted by back-to-back victories against Guinea and Ethiopia, including a crucial 1-0 win over Guinea, sealed by Saimon Happygod Msuva's decisive goal.

Key Players to Watch

Saimon Happygod Msuva remains a vital player for the Taifa Stars. The forward demonstrated his knack for crucial goals during the qualifiers, scoring twice, including the decisive strike against Guinea that secured Tanzania's AFCON ticket.

Past AFCON Performances

The Taifa Stars have yet to progress beyond the group stage in their three previous appearances. Their best performances have seen them compete valiantly, but they have struggled to make a significant impact on the tournament.

What to Expect

Tanzania enters the tournament as underdogs, with no definitive strengths or weaknesses that set them apart. While expectations are modest, the Taifa Stars have the potential to surprise if they can replicate their qualifying form.

Fan Zone: Did You Know?

Tanzania's appearance at Morocco 2025 marks the first time in their history that they have qualified for consecutive AFCON tournaments, an achievement that underscores their recent progress.