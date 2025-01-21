Uganda: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 - Know the Coach: Paul Put (Uganda)

Paul Put is no stranger to the African football landscape, having carved a reputation as a tactical mastermind and a steadying hand for teams in transition.

His tenure has been characterized by an ability to revive struggling teams, instill discipline, and lead them to achieve remarkable results.

With over a decade of experience coaching on the continent, Put brings a wealth of knowledge, tactical nous, and a history of AFCON success to the Uganda national team.

Under his leadership, Uganda will look to make a statement at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Coaching Profile

Name: Paul Put

Nationality: Belgian

Age: 68 years

Current Team: Uganda

Tenure: Since 2023

Career Highlights

Paul Put's coaching career spans several African nations, including stints with Burkina Faso, Congo, The Gambia, Guinea, and Kenya. Among his many accomplishments, guiding Burkina Faso to their first-ever AFCON final in 2013 stands out as a hallmark achievement. That year, his team came tantalizingly close to glory but fell short against Nigeria in the final.

In addition, Put coached Guinea during the 2019 AFCON, showcasing his consistent ability to lead teams to the continent's grandest stage.

Coaching Style

Paul Put's preferred formation is the 4-2-3-1, emphasizing a balance between attack and defense. His teams are known for their pressing game, aiming to control matches by forcing opponents into errors. This disciplined approach has been instrumental in his success across different nations.

AFCON Experience

Paul Put is a seasoned AFCON campaigner, with experience in leading teams at various editions of the tournament:

2013: Guided Burkina Faso to their first-ever AFCON final.

Guided Burkina Faso to their first-ever AFCON final. 2015: Oversaw Burkina Faso's group-stage campaign.

Oversaw Burkina Faso's group-stage campaign. 2019: Managed Guinea during the AFCON tournament.

Impact on the Uganda National Team

Since taking over as Uganda's head coach in 2023, Paul Put has been a transformative figure. The Cranes were struggling to secure victories, but his appointment marked a turning point. Under his guidance, Uganda secured qualification for the 2025 AFCON and rejuvenated their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, sparking new hope among fans.

Fun Facts

Paul Put has expressed his admiration for Morocco, calling it "the best African country in team, players, infrastructure, and everything." He views the 2025 AFCON as a special opportunity for both himself and Uganda.

As Uganda prepares for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Paul Put's experience and tactical expertise will be pivotal in their quest for success.