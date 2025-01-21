Equatorial Guinea: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 - Know the Coach: Juan Micha (Equatorial Guinea)

20 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Juan Micha Obiang Bicogo has emerged as one of Africa's most tactically astute coaches, bringing passion and determination to the Nzalang Nacional.

Appointed as the head coach of Equatorial Guinea in 2020, Micha has consistently demonstrated his ability to transform the team into a formidable force on the continent.

With a clear tactical vision and a pragmatic approach, Micha has guided Equatorial Guinea to impressive performances on the continental stage.

As he prepares for his third TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Micha is determined to lead his team to greater heights.

Name: Juan Micha Obiang Bicogo

Birthplace: Bata, Equatorial Guinea

Age: 49

Team: Equatorial Guinea

Coaching Career

Juan Micha's coaching career is deeply rooted in his time in Spain, where he worked with CF Fuenlabrada and formed a partnership with Esteban Becker. Together, they coached both the women's and men's national teams of Equatorial Guinea. Micha's journey with the Nzalang Nacional began in 2015 when he was appointed head coach of the U-17 national team.

In 2020, Micha submitted his candidacy for the senior national team position and was appointed interim coach in September. His first major test came in November 2020, leading the senior side to back-to-back victories over Libya in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. These wins solidified his position, and in March 2021, he signed his official contract as head coach.

Micha has since continued to develop the Nzalang Nacional, building a competitive team capable of challenging some of the continent's strongest sides.

Style of Play

Juan Micha is recognized for his balanced tactical approach, emphasizing both defensive solidity and offensive efficiency. His game plan revolves around a compact defensive structure, where each player is tasked with clear responsibilities. Micha's teams excel in rapid transitions, exploiting spaces left by opponents while maintaining a cohesive defensive block to guard against counterattacks.

Offensively, Micha prioritizes collective play, relying on precise passing and intelligent movement to break down opposing defenses. His emphasis on intensity and teamwork has instilled a fighting spirit within his squads, making Equatorial Guinea a resilient and unpredictable opponent.

Micha's adaptability to different opponents has been a hallmark of his success, as he consistently tailors his strategies to capitalize on his team's strengths and exploit the weaknesses of the opposition.

Experience at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Juan Micha will lead Equatorial Guinea in his third Africa Cup of Nations as head coach. His debut came during the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, where he guided the Nzalang Nacional to an inspiring quarter-final run. Despite being eliminated by eventual champions Senegal, Micha's tactical acumen and leadership earned widespread praise.

At the 2023 AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire, Micha's team impressed in the group stage, defeating the hosts 4-0 and drawing 1-1 with Nigeria. However, their journey ended in the Round of 16 with a narrow 1-0 loss to Guinea.

Micha now aims to build on these experiences and lead Equatorial Guinea to their best-ever performance at AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

Did You Know?

Juan Micha is one of the few coaches to have served in both the men's and women's national team setups of the same country, showcasing his versatility and dedication to football development in Equatorial Guinea.

