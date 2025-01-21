Kenya: Why Kenya Cup Is Pivotal to Wafalme Stars' Olympics Dream

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 21, 2025 - Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Charles Nyaberi says a key objective of the newly-established Kenya Cup is to help the men's national team qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Nyaberi says the competition will be used to scout for talented players who can lead Wafalme Stars to their first-ever Olympics.

"This Kenya Cup, simultaneously with the league, this is where we are officially kicking off the road to LA 2028. We have been to the Olympics with our Malkia Strikers, twice in a row. We are now hoping not only to bring on board Malkia Strikers but also our men's team, the Wafalme Stars," the president said.

Unlike their sisters, Malkia Strikers -- who have played at the Olympics four times -- the men's team are yet to feature at this grand stage.

Nyaberi further divulged that national team scouts, under the authority of KVF's technical committee, are already moving around the country in search of raw, young talents.

"Our technical team are already out and about and they will basically use the Kenya Cup, which will showcase the best that we have. They'll use it to identify, spot and select members of the team for both men and women. The selection will be continuous after which we shall announce a team for the Africa Cup of Nations as well as the World Championships," he said.

Much like the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup, the Kenya Cup is a domestic cup competition that will feature teams from different levels of volleyball in Kenya.

The inaugural tournament, set to serve off on February 5, has attracted 10 men's teams as well as seven women's clubs.

Explaining the rationale for the tournament, Nyaberi said it offers more competition opportunities for players and teams alike.

"We wanted something that would be different from the league and tournament circuits that we have. We had to think outside the box...something that would have a different outlook. At the same time, we wanted a product that would keep the teams and players busy during the offseason," Nyaberi said.

In the women's category, national league champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) are set to square off with Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Army and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in Pool B in what promises to be a group of death.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Olympics Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Postbank and Kenya Prisons are in Pool A.

The men's division sees national champions General Service Unit (GSU) facing off with Kenya Army, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Equity Bank and Administration Police.

Pool B comprises Kenya Prisons, KDF, Trailblazers, Chema and KAPU.

Teams will be permitted to sign players from other clubs not participating in the tournament.

They are also allowed to register not more than two players, plying their trade abroad.