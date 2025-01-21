Mauritius: Minister Gungapersad Seeks Expertise of Australia to Enhance Educational Sector

21 January 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

At a meeting with the Australian High Commissioner to Mauritius, Ms Kate Chamley, yesterday at the Mauritius Institute of Training and Development in Phoenix, the Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad, has sought the expertise of Australia for the enhancement of the educational sector in Mauritius.

The Minister pointed out that discussions focused on possible areas of collaboration in the field of education namely the revamping of the teaching and learning of mathematics.

Both parties agreed to promoting extra-curricular activities with the support of the Australian Government in terms of exchange of resources and capacity building programmes. This initiative will further strengthen Mauritius-Australia relations in the educational sector, said the Minister.

The Australian High Commissioner, for her part, recalled that education is a bedrock in the relationship with Mauritius adding that Australia has the potential to open up new ventures of collaboration.

She expressed confidence with regard to the agenda of the Government to upgrade the education system and promote the welfare of students.

Ms Chamley further commended the Minister for the swift implementation of new policies from pre-primary to secondary levels and reiterated the commitment of the Australian Government to support Mauritius.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.