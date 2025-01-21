Mauritius: Minister Gungapersad Seeks Expertise of Australia to Enhance Educational Sector

At a meeting with the Australian High Commissioner to Mauritius, Ms Kate Chamley, yesterday at the Mauritius Institute of Training and Development in Phoenix, the Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad, has sought the expertise of Australia for the enhancement of the educational sector in Mauritius.

The Minister pointed out that discussions focused on possible areas of collaboration in the field of education namely the revamping of the teaching and learning of mathematics.

Both parties agreed to promoting extra-curricular activities with the support of the Australian Government in terms of exchange of resources and capacity building programmes. This initiative will further strengthen Mauritius-Australia relations in the educational sector, said the Minister.

The Australian High Commissioner, for her part, recalled that education is a bedrock in the relationship with Mauritius adding that Australia has the potential to open up new ventures of collaboration.

She expressed confidence with regard to the agenda of the Government to upgrade the education system and promote the welfare of students.

Ms Chamley further commended the Minister for the swift implementation of new policies from pre-primary to secondary levels and reiterated the commitment of the Australian Government to support Mauritius.