South Africa: Former Hawks Captain to Appear in Court for Corruption

press release

Susanna Jacoba Muller (53), a former Captain in the SAPS and investigator at the West Rand Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI), Gauteng. Appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court this morning and was warned to appear on 28 January 2025 for appointment of legal representation.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) reports that a court summons was served on a former Captain on 24 December 2024 at Randfontein.

The summons pertain to two criminal cases registered at the Honeydew and Krugersdorp police stations in May 2023 and October 2024, respectively.

The cases involve charges of corruption, theft, and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice. Susanna Jacoba Muller (53), a former Captain in the SAPS and investigator at the West Rand Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI), Gauteng.

While investigating National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC), Muller was responsible for a 2020 case involving suspects in cash-in-transit heists. Several exhibits, including laptops, tablets, a wallet, and R30,000 in cash, which were booked out by Muller, are currently unaccounted for. Consequently, a case docket for theft and obstruction of justice was registered.

In a separate case from 2023, suspects were detained for possessing stolen vehicles and unlicensed firearms at Naledi police station. Muller, the investigating officer, allegedly misled a suspect, Oupa Moleleki, into a romantic relationship to extract information and received R10,000, which was deposited into her father's bank account. She claimed this was an effort to gather intelligence on cash-in-transit heists. Following these findings, a case docket for corruption and obstruction of justice was registered at Krugersdorp.

Muller confirmed these allegations to her commander and handed over the R10,000, which was secured. Further evidence revealed that Muller provided information to an accused in a criminal case and promised assistance with bail. Following all these allegations, Muller resigned from the SAPS.

Court summons were authorized and issued on 23 December 2024. Susanna Jacoba Muller was served and is scheduled to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on 21 January 2025.

Additional charges of money laundering and corruption are under consideration by the National Prosecuting Authorities.

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, welcomed the developments in the case and issued a stern warning to all members of the service. He emphasized that the DPCI has zero tolerance for corruption and criminal behavior within its ranks. "We will not hesitate to take decisive action against those who betray the trust placed in them by the public," Lebeya stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added, "Corruption undermines the rule of law and the very foundations of our justice system. It erodes public trust and compromises the safety and security of our communities. The DPCI is committed to rooting out corruption and holding accountable any individuals, regardless of rank or position, who engage in such unlawful activities. I urge all members of the SAPS to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. Any member found to be involved in corrupt practices will face the full force of the law."