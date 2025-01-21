South Africa: Man (32) Gunned Down Inside a Tavern in Thabong

21 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Thabong police are on the lookout for a murder suspect after a 32-year-old male patron was allegedly shot multiple times on Monday, 20 January 2025, at a tavern in Thabong.

On Tuesday, 21 January 2025, at about 00:30, police were summoned to a shooting incident in Thabong. On arrival, they found the victim (32) lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body. According to information, the victim was seen running into the tavern. He was allegedly being chased by an unknown African male suspect who was armed with a firearm. The suspect was wearing a cap, blue overalls and his face was covered with a cloth. Upon entering the tavern, the suspect allegedly fired several gunshots at the victim before fleeing the scene in a silver Volkswagen Polo. The 32-year-old man was declared dead on the scene.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

Anyone who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the alleged murder suspect can contact the Thabong Serious and Violent Crimes on cellphone number 060 985 9276 or the Crime Stop Number 08600 10111, or alternatively an anonymous tip-off can be sent through the MySAPS App.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.