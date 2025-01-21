South Africa: Man (32) Gunned Down Inside a Tavern in Thabong

press release

Thabong police are on the lookout for a murder suspect after a 32-year-old male patron was allegedly shot multiple times on Monday, 20 January 2025, at a tavern in Thabong.

On Tuesday, 21 January 2025, at about 00:30, police were summoned to a shooting incident in Thabong. On arrival, they found the victim (32) lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body. According to information, the victim was seen running into the tavern. He was allegedly being chased by an unknown African male suspect who was armed with a firearm. The suspect was wearing a cap, blue overalls and his face was covered with a cloth. Upon entering the tavern, the suspect allegedly fired several gunshots at the victim before fleeing the scene in a silver Volkswagen Polo. The 32-year-old man was declared dead on the scene.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

Anyone who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the alleged murder suspect can contact the Thabong Serious and Violent Crimes on cellphone number 060 985 9276 or the Crime Stop Number 08600 10111, or alternatively an anonymous tip-off can be sent through the MySAPS App.