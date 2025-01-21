Uganda: Boda Boda Launch Nationwide App to Connect Travellers and Riders

The launch event is taking place at the Kampala Serena Hotel under the theme, "Empowering Boda Boda Riders for Growth," and is part of the broader National Boda Boda Stage Development initiative.

Boda boda operators from across the country have launched a new union app designed to connect travellers with riders, aimed at improving the industry's efficiency.

The launch event is taking place at the Kampala Serena Hotel under the theme, "Empowering Boda Boda Riders for Growth," and is part of the broader National Boda Boda Stage Development initiative.

Speaking at the event, Union Chairperson Frank Mawenje explained that the idea for the app became a reality following a patriotism training attended by boda boda riders at Kaweweta.

Mawenje, who is also a rider, highlighted that the union's efforts would protect riders from extortion.

"We will no longer pay Ssh11 million for a motorcycle that costs Shs5 million," Mawenje said.

"Middlemen who have taken advantage of riders, especially those selling bikes on installment plans, will no longer exploit us."

The union has also established a savings and credit cooperative (SACCO) called the United Boda Boda Riders Cooperative Union, aimed at further supporting riders' financial empowerment.

Fred Muwema, the union's legal counsel, emphasized that the organization is committed to changing the public perception of boda boda riders.

"These are no longer lawbreakers," he said. "The union will provide legal avenues to address the challenges faced by riders."

The union is set to serve as an umbrella organisation for boda boda operators in the country.

Representatives from the northern, western, eastern, and central regions attended the launch, marking a significant step toward unifying riders nationwide.