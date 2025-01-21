Uganda: Gen Muhoozi in Algeria, Leaves MPs With a Lot to 'Clown About'

The trip to Algeria comes amid public and parliamentary uproar following Gen Muhoozi's refusal to appear before Uganda's Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs.

The Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, arrived in Algeria on Monday for bilateral discussions with his counterpart, General Said Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People's National Army of Algeria.

The visit aims to strengthen military cooperation between Uganda and Algeria, according to the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

The trip to Algeria comes amid public and parliamentary uproar following Gen Muhoozi's refusal to appear before Uganda's Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs.

The committee had summoned him to address concerns related to contentious posts on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

In his posts, Gen Muhoozi allegedly made incendiary threats against opposition figures, including National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi and former presidential candidate D. Kizza Besigye, who is currently detained on treason charges.

Gen Muhoozi not only declined the summons but referred to the committee members as "clowns" on his X account, sparking widespread criticism and a heated parliamentary debate.

Betty Nambooze, a committee member, expressed frustration over the incident, accusing the government of shielding the CDF from accountability.

"Muhoozi cannot appear before the 'Parliamentary clowns,' as he calls us--officially known as MPs. Parliament has been captured, and his actions are a reflection of the impunity that defines the current regime," Nambooze said.

She claimed that the sudden cancellation of the committee meeting scheduled for Monday, and the lack of an explanation, underscored the influence Gen Muhoozi wields.

"This, they call impunity," she remarked, adding that Uganda's governance issues stem from the unchecked power of the executive.

Nambooze further criticized President Museveni, attributing the situation to what she described as "state capture."

She argued that without addressing these systemic issues, summoning Gen Muhoozi was a futile exercise.

Despite the controversy, Gen Muhoozi's visit to Algeria is being portrayed as a significant step in enhancing Uganda's military partnerships.

He is accompanied by senior UPDF officers, including Maj Gen James Birungi, Chief of Defense Intelligence, Maj Gen Bob Ogiki, Joint Staff Policy and Strategy, and Maj Gen Keith Katungi, Commander of the 5th Division Infantry.

The delegation has already engaged with high-ranking Algerian military officials to explore areas of collaboration.

Discussions are expected to cover a range of issues, including joint training programs, regional security, and intelligence-sharing.

As the political storm continues in Uganda, Gen Muhoozi's Algeria visit highlights both the complexities of international diplomacy and the internal challenges facing the country's governance structures.