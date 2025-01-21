Uganda: Govt to Lower Device Costs to Boost Outsourcing, Digital Access

Experts pointed to high internet costs, inadequate skills training, and limited market access as pressing challenges requiring urgent attention.

In a move aimed at transforming the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector, the State House Investors Protection Unit and the Ministry of ICT have pledged to lower the cost of smartphones and other digital devices.

This initiative is expected to enhance internet accessibility for millions of Ugandans while positioning the country as a competitive hub for outsourcing services.

During a meeting in Kampala, Colonel Edith Nakalema, head of the State House Investors Protection Unit, convened over 30 investors alongside government officials, private sector representatives, and international development partners to discuss the future of Uganda's BPO industry.

The discussions focused on overcoming barriers to growth and leveraging the sector as a potential driver of economic transformation.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Aminah Zawedde, reaffirmed the government's commitment to making digital devices more affordable.

ICT ministry PS Aminah Zawedde She noted that this move is critical for bridging the digital divide, improving internet penetration, and fostering digital literacy.

"Government is going to contribute to this cause through the reduction of costs on digital devices, but we are also already on course with digital infrastructure across the country," Zawedde said.

While stakeholders praised the initiative to make devices more affordable, they called for comprehensive policies to guide the BPO sector's development.

Experts pointed to high internet costs, inadequate skills training, and limited market access as pressing challenges requiring urgent attention.

As Uganda aims to diversify its economy, the government's commitment to lower smartphone costs and foster a supportive environment for BPO services represents a critical step toward digital inclusivity.

With the implementation of effective policies and investments, Uganda could soon emerge as a prominent player in the global outsourcing industry.