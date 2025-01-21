Uganda: Tensions Rise in Mbarara City Over Accountability Concerns

Mbarara City Council is engulfed in tension as councillors demand answers from outgoing city clerk Assy Abireebe Tumwesigire regarding unresolved governance and financial issues.

Key grievances include the handling of Shs4.2 billion in uncommitted funds, disputes involving MBJ Consults, unspent balances as of July 1, 2024, and delays in critical projects such as the Katete Bridge and Bishop Stuart-Buremba Road.

Jessica Mwijuka, the workers' representative, voiced her frustration over the lack of accountability.

"We asked for accountability, but we did not get it. We are going to lose so much money, and the city clerk is the one responsible for such issues," she said.

The city clerk's recent transfer to Mbale has added urgency to the councillors' demands.

Nyamityoobora councillor Byansi Muhammad accused Tumwesigire and officials in Kampala of mismanaging public funds.

"We have a problem with MBJ, though all the confusion comes from the city council, and the city clerk has a hand in this, together with his colleagues from the ministry in Kampala, to misuse taxpayers' money," he alleged.

Byansi also called for the mayor to be held accountable. "The mayor is answerable. We can even impeach you depending on the law. You cannot honour the transfer of the city clerk without explaining these issues," he warned.

City Speaker Bonny Tashobya confirmed that councillors had formally petitioned both the mayor and the town clerk about these unresolved matters.

"The councillors petitioned to know how those issues were taken up. This will be put on the agenda on January 22, 2025, so that the town clerk can explain what is happening," Tashobya stated.

Mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi acknowledged receiving the councillors' petition and emphasized his efforts to resolve their grievances.

"I directed the town clerk to schedule the meeting, which is now set for January 22, 2025. I expect the city clerk to provide explanations on the issues they are raising," he said.

Responding to impeachment threats, Kakyebezi questioned their legitimacy. "Impeaching me over what? What have I done? Have I embezzled money? Have I failed to deliver my duties as a mayor?"

As the January 22 meeting approaches, all eyes remain on Mbarara City Council to see how these contentious issues will be resolved.