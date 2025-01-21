Uganda: General Muhoozi's No-Show Sparks Controversy in Parliament

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba last week called MPs "clowns" and "fools" and threatened to arrest them all over his summons. He has since flown to Algeria on official visit

The Defence and Internal Affairs Committee of Parliament has temporarily suspended its meeting after General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), failed to appear before the committee for the second time.

This absence has ignited a fierce debate among committee members, with some expressing frustration over the disrespect shown by Gen Muhoozi, who had previously referred to them as "clowns" and even threatened to arrest them.

"We cannot continue with this meeting after the CDF has disrespected us in such a manner," one Member of Parliament (MP) stated.

The committee members are currently holding a closed-door meeting to determine the next steps, including whether to resume the meeting or call it off entirely.

Earlier, Committee Chairperson Wilson Kajwengye informed members that he had received a call from the Speaker, who had been informed by the Ministry of Defense about General Muhoozi's unavailability.

This latest development has only deepened the controversy surrounding General Muhoozi's absence and his apparent lack of accountability.

General Muhoozi's actions on social media have stirred public debate for some time, with past incidents including a diplomatic fallout with Kenya in 2022 and threats against opposition leaders.

His refusal to appear before Parliament has raised pressing questions about the boundaries of executive power and the crucial role of Parliament in holding public officials accountable.