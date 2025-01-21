Uganda: Besigye Appears in Court Over Incitement Charges

State accuses Dr Besigye and Mukaaku of unlawfully demonstrating against the skyrocketing prices of commodities in the country in 2023.

Dr Kizza Besigye has appeared before Buganda Road Court to face charges of inciting violence over a 2023 demonstration against high cost of food prices.

The charges stem from his protests in Kampala in 2022, where he demonstrated against the high prices of commodities together with opposition activist Samuel Lubega Mukaaku

The veteran opposition figure has been vocal about the economic hardships faced by Ugandans, often calling on the government to address the rising cost of living.

The court proceedings have attracted attention from the public and political supporters, as Dr Besigye continues to challenge the status quo.

On January 9, the court failed to proceed with the case after Dr Besigye, who is on remand in Luzira on separate charges by the General Court Martial, could not show up.

The State and defence lawyer Erias Lukwago traded blames for his no-show with the latter telling the court it was the prosecution's mandate to produce for the hearing.