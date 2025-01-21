Uganda: Besigye Appears in Court Over Incitement Charges

Francis Isaano/Nile Post
Dr Besigye arrives at Buganda Road Court in Kampala.
21 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Francis Isaano

State accuses Dr Besigye and Mukaaku of unlawfully demonstrating against the skyrocketing prices of commodities in the country in 2023.

Dr Kizza Besigye has appeared before Buganda Road Court to face charges of inciting violence over a 2023 demonstration against high cost of food prices.

The charges stem from his protests in Kampala in 2022, where he demonstrated against the high prices of commodities together with opposition activist Samuel Lubega Mukaaku

The veteran opposition figure has been vocal about the economic hardships faced by Ugandans, often calling on the government to address the rising cost of living.

The court proceedings have attracted attention from the public and political supporters, as Dr Besigye continues to challenge the status quo.

On January 9, the court failed to proceed with the case after Dr Besigye, who is on remand in Luzira on separate charges by the General Court Martial, could not show up.

The State and defence lawyer Erias Lukwago traded blames for his no-show with the latter telling the court it was the prosecution's mandate to produce for the hearing.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.