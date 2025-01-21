Kenya: Govt Finalises Pilot Livestock Vaccination Campaign in 5 Counties Ahead of National Exercise

Nairobi — Livestock Development Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke has announced that the government has finalized preparations for the national livestock vaccination campaign, which is set to take place later this month.

Speaking after meeting with County Directors of Veterinary Services, Mueke confirmed that the Ministry has been conducting pilot exercises in Kitui, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, and Wajir counties over the past six months.

"The government has allocated 1.3 million vaccines for the program, which aims to create opportunities for expanded local and international markets for Kenyan livestock and related products," the PS stated.

President William Ruto announced the exercise in November 2024, stating that the government aims to vaccinate 22 million cattle and 50 million sheep and goats.

The news was met with some concerns from herders and farmers, who expressed fears that the vaccinations could harm their animals.

However, President Ruto insisted that the mass livestock vaccination campaign will proceed, emphasizing that it is aimed at preventing the spread of several diseases and ensuring that livestock meet international standards.

The President has also sought to reassure farmers about the safety of the vaccines, noting that they are locally produced by the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute (KEVEVAPI).

KEVEVAPI is a state agency responsible for the production, marketing, and distribution of animal vaccines.