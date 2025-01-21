Mauritius: Child Day Care Centres Regulations - Minister Navarre-Marie and Stakeholders Hold Discussions On Amendments

Representatives of various Child Day Care centres were convened to a meeting chaired by the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie, yesterday, in Port-Louis. The Junior Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Anishta Babooram, was also present on the occasion.

The stakeholders present were brought together to discuss the amendments that would be brought to the Child Day Care Centres Regulations 2022.

In a statement, Minister Navarre-Marie recalled that a first meeting was chaired by Junior Minister Babooram with the representatives of Child Day Care centres on 28 November 2024. Subsequently a report outlining the suggestions that were made, has been elaborated and discussed to obtain further propositions, she said.

Mrs Navarre-Marie highlighted that the Ministry intends to hold an additional meeting with a broader group of stakeholders and the public to garner more views and recommendations. In light of the contributions made by different parties, the Ministry will endeavour to validate the final propositions before submitting the final amendments to the Cabinet and the State Law Office.

In addition, the Minister referred to a site visit that was carried out earlier in the morning, at the L'Oiseau du Paradis Residential Care Institution at Cap Malheureux. She deplored the prevailing poor conditions and services being provided to the residents, as well as the lack of essential cooking equipment.

On that score Mrs Navarre-Marie pointed out the following measures: the reconstitution of the National Children Council Board, recruitment of a Shelter Manager to assure a proper Day to Day Management, training of caregivers and upgrading of the infrastructure.

These measures, according to her, will ensure that the residents are provided with a safe and secure environment during their stay in the shelter.