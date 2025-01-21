Rwanda: Adili Group Launches Rwanda Operations, Expands Regional Presence

21 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Stephanie Mutunga

Nairobi — Adili Group has entered the Rwandan market with the launch of Adili Rwanda, solidifying its role as a leading provider of corporate services in East Africa.

Leveraging over 150 years of expertise in regulatory compliance, risk management, and corporate governance, Adili Rwanda will offer company secretarial services, compliance solutions, and governance advisory tailored to businesses ranging from startups to multinationals.

"Rwanda's business innovation and growth align with our mission to deliver transformative solutions," said Chris Diaz, Adili Group Chairman.

In partnership with ALN Rwanda, Adili Rwanda aims to empower organizations, enhance governance, and support sustainable economic development in the region.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.