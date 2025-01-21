Rwanda: Adili Group Launches Rwanda Operations, Expands Regional Presence

Nairobi — Adili Group has entered the Rwandan market with the launch of Adili Rwanda, solidifying its role as a leading provider of corporate services in East Africa.

Leveraging over 150 years of expertise in regulatory compliance, risk management, and corporate governance, Adili Rwanda will offer company secretarial services, compliance solutions, and governance advisory tailored to businesses ranging from startups to multinationals.

"Rwanda's business innovation and growth align with our mission to deliver transformative solutions," said Chris Diaz, Adili Group Chairman.

In partnership with ALN Rwanda, Adili Rwanda aims to empower organizations, enhance governance, and support sustainable economic development in the region.