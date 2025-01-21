Kenya: Bankers Wary of Wounded Leopards As FKF Premier League Resumes

NAIROBI — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) FC head coach Patrick Odhiambo is wary of the threat posed by AFC Leopards ahead of Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie at Sportspesa Arena in Murang'a.

Odhiambo admits they will have to be alert for 90+ minutes if they are to reap maximum points from the felines.

"AFC Leopards is a top side. We all know their capability and we do not doubt it, so we have to be on top of our game tomorrow to register the maximum points," the gaffer said.

Ingwe are smarting from a 4-2 thrashing by relegation-threatened Talanta FC at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was the first loss for coach Fred Ambani in seven games, having won three and drawn the same number of matches in the time he has been charge.

The bankers, on the other hand, will be keen to reignite their title hopes.

They have dropped to third on the log with 28 points, having led for a majority of the season.

Their last match was a 1-1 draw with Nairobi City Stars at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday.

Odhiambo is eager to resume winning ways and put pressure on leaders Tusker (33 points) and second-placed Kenya Police (30 points).

"Of course we have to keep winning games to ensure that we remain top and probably clinch the title at the end of the season," he said.

Unfortunately, the bankers will have to make do without Harambee Stars centre back Hanif Wesonga, who is recuperating from a knee injury, and Maurice Ojwang', who is on suspension after accumulating five yellow cards.

Upfront, however, they will take solace from the presence of Francis Kahiro - the league's joint second highest top scorer with eight goals.

He will be joined by James Kinyanjui - with who he has developed a telepathic partnership.

The former Mathare United and Wazito FC winger has laid on seven assists thus far, which is also the second highest in the league.

Skipper Michael Mutinda and Farraj Ominde are expected to patrol the middle of the park.

Mutinda says there is a never-say-die spirit permeating through the squad as they bid for their first-ever league crown.

"I am happy because we are regaining our confidence. If you look at how we are training, the boys are showcasing a strong desire to keep winning games. Everyone is working so hard to ensure that we position this club as one of the best in the league," the midfielder said.

Gor in make-or-break battle

Meanwhile, defending champions Gor Mahia will be keen to resurrect their dwindling fortunes when they host Sofapaka at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on the same day.

K'Ogalo are placed fourth on the log with 24 points, having already lost five matches - two more than the previous season.

Their 2-1 loss to Tusker at the same venue over the weekend left sections of fans seething, with a video surfacing of one pleading with club chair Ambrose Rachier to relieve coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno of his duties.

Considering Bobby Oyugi and Tobias Ocholla were the last local coaches to win the league title with Gor - in1993 - the pressure is twofold on 'Zico' to break this longstanding duck.

They will need to be at their best against Batoto ba Mungu, who are high on confidence following their 2-1 triumph over Posta Rangers over the weekend.

The match will be preceded by another high-stakes one, featuring Kenya Police and Bandari.

The lunchtime encounter will be equally a make-or-break for both, Afande looking to increase the pressure on Tusker as Bandari seek to keep pace with the leading pack.

A 1-0 win away to Murang'a Seal on Sunday is evidence of the grit with which the law enforcers have gone about their business.

Since unveiling Etienne Ndayiragije in December last year, Police are yet to lose a match.

On the other hand, the dockers drew 1-1 with Shabana FC at their Mbaraki Sports Club fortress.

Claiming the scalp of a giant, such as Police, may be the tonic Ken Odhiambo's charges require to embark on a title-chasing winning run.

They lie seventh on the log with 23 points.