Angola Records 41 New Suspected Cases of Cholera

Luanda — Forty-one new suspected cases of cholera were reported in the last 24 hours by the Ministry of Health, in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Icolo and Bengo and Malanje.

According to the Ministry's daily bulletin, 21 of the cases were registered in the province of Luanda, 13 in Bengo, six in Icolo e Bengo and one in Malanje.

In the last 24 hours, a death occurred in the municipality of Panguila, province of Bengo.

Currently, 60 people are hospitalized with cholera.

Cholera has already killed 29 people, 20 of them in the province of Luanda (municipalities of Cacuaco 19, Belas 1), six in Bengo (Dande 3, Panguila 2, Barra do Dande 1) and three in Icolo and Bengo (Sequele 3).

A total of 576 cases were reported, aged between two and 81 years, 306 of which corresponded to 53% female and 270 corresponding to 47% male.

According to the occurrences, the most affected age group is two to nine years old, with 152 cases and 10 deaths.

The Ministry of Health requests the population's collaboration to report suspected cases to National Institute of Medical Emergencies of Angola (INEMA), through the number 111.

