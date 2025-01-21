Ethiopia: WFP Deputy Executive Director Asserts 'Large-Scale, Systematic' Food Aid Diversion Occurs 'After Distribution,' Signals Shift to Cash-Based Aid Modality

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia is grappling with multiple, often overlapping crises, including severe droughts, recurring conflicts, widespread displacement, and the spread of diseases such as malaria. These challenges have left an estimated 15.8 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

The World Food Program (WFP) has been a prominent humanitarian organization with a significant presence in Ethiopia since 1965. Over the decades, the organization has addressed food insecurity, reaching over seven million people. Its efforts have encompassed disaster response, development initiatives, and providing food assistance in Ethiopia, including school feeding programs and projects aimed at building community resilience.

However, in recent years, the humanitarian operations of the organization in Ethiopia have been subject to allegations of aid diversion as well as suspension, limited access to vulnerable populations, and insufficient funding.

To assess the current humanitarian situation and response in Ethiopia, Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director of the WFP, and Maciej Popowski, Director General of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), conducted a joint visit to the country last week.

The visit aimed to observe firsthand the implementation of WFP's operations in Ethiopia, which are funded by ECHO, and to engage directly with communities to better understand their needs.

One of their key destinations was Tigray, where they visited camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the region.

Following their field visit, Skau and Popowski held a briefing session with journalists in Addis Abeba. Addis Standard was among the select media outlets invited to participate in the session.

A key topic during the briefing was the issue of food aid diversion and the subsequent suspension of aid by the WFP in early June 2023. This decision followed the discovery of a "widespread and coordinated" diversion of humanitarian supplies across Ethiopia.

The announcement by the WFP comes shortly after the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said it was halting its own aid program in Ethiopia.

The nationwide suspension by the two humanitarian organizations came after an earlier suspension in the Tigray region in mid-March 2023, prompted by significant instances of aid misappropriation.

Addressing the issue, Skau stated that the WFP took allegations of aid diversion, which first surfaced two years ago, "very seriously." However, he acknowledged, "We had not been sufficiently monitoring post-distribution."

We had not been sufficiently monitoring post-distribution of aid."

Skau explained that inflated beneficiary numbers and excess food supplies, which were subsequently resold in local markets, contributed to the problem. "We should have picked that up earlier and made sure that beneficiaries were assisted," he admitted.

The Deputy Executive Director further elaborated, "If the problem was that they had too much food and needed soap, and they resold some of their food to get money for other things, we should have made sure that they were receiving what they needed rather than having to resell the overflow of food."

Citing an internal donor memo, Addis Standard reported in June 2023 on a widespread diversion scheme targeting donor-funded food aid in Ethiopia. Extensive monitoring conducted by USAID, the largest food aid provider to Ethiopia, revealed a "coordinated and criminal scheme" that redirected life-saving assistance away from the most vulnerable populations.

A memorandum prepared by the Humanitarian and Resilience Donor Group (HRDG) further highlighted significant misappropriation. Monitoring visits to 63 flour mills across seven of Ethiopia's nine regions uncovered substantial diversion of USAID-funded humanitarian food commodities.

The memo attributes the scheme to federal and regional government entities, stating, "Military units across the country [are] benefiting from humanitarian assistance," alongside private grain and flour traders and operators.

In March 2023, a field investigation by the Addis Standard team in Borana, Oromia region, documented growing allegations of corruption in local aid distribution, with portions of aid deliveries reportedly appropriated by officials.

Skau explained that the WFP has initiated three independent investigations into alleged aid diversion in the Tigray, Gambela, and Somali regions. While the investigations for Tigray and Gambela have been concluded, the investigation for the Somali region is still pending.

"The conclusions [of the investigations] have been that it was large-scale and systematic, but it was not done before distribution," Skau clarified. "It was done after the distribution of food aid."

He further stated that the WFP is awaiting the final report on the Somali region investigation. "Once we have that, we will produce a comprehensive closure report from management," he emphasized. "It's hard for us to make definitive statements before knowing the full facts of these investigations."

Since that time, the WFP has restructured its operations in Ethiopia, as stated by the Deputy Executive Director.

The changes encompass the regular updating of beneficiary lists, the implementation of an ID-based management system, the introduction of biometric identification, and the deployment of a QR code registration system to enhance the efficiency of aid distribution.

"We have also strengthened our third-party monitoring system and feedback mechanism," he remarked.

In his briefing, Skau emphasized the significance and relevance of utilizing cash-based modalities within the framework of humanitarian food assistance efforts in Ethiopia.

Until now, the organization's focus has primarily been on the in-kind distribution of food aid. However, the Deputy Executive Director stated that the WFP intends to move more towards a cash-based aid modality wherever possible.

In 2024, the WFP provided cash assistance of over $1.3 million to vulnerable populations in Ethiopia as part of its humanitarian efforts.

Specific figures from WFP Ethiopia Country Briefs indicate that in August 2024, the organization distributed $1 million in cash assistance to 1.6 million food-insecure individuals in the Afar, Amhara, Tigray, and Somali regions. Additionally, $283,000 was provided to 792,000 refugees across 29 camps and sites.

In September 2024, WFP distributed $47,000 in cash assistance to 1.3 million individuals in the same regions and $285,000 to 751,000 refugees.

"Where markets are functioning, [cash-based modality] is a better approach because it allows beneficiaries to determine their most pressing needs. It also supports local markets," Skau explained. "This is a move we are encouraging donors to embrace, moving away from reliance on in-kind food assistance."

Conflict, funding gap threaten WFP's operations

In addition to his role as Deputy Executive Director, Skau also serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the WFP. In this capacity, he oversees the organization's overall coordination, strategic direction, humanitarian diplomacy, and support for field operations. He also contributes to corporate efforts aimed at enhancing WFP's inter-agency collaboration and partnerships.

There have been areas that have been closed off for extended periods due to a lack of access."

Skau's recent visit to Ethiopia marks his fifth trip to the country in the past 18 months. "Probably, [Ethiopia] is one of the countries I have visited most frequently in recent times," he remarked.

Last year, his organization expressed concern over the increasing challenges it faces in ensuring the safe and timely delivery of food to Ethiopia's most vulnerable populations.

The UN agency highlighted that the deteriorating security situation, particularly in regions such as Amhara and Oromia, has led to access difficulties, jeopardizing the safety of its staff and negatively affecting its operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia International Organisations Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the briefing, Skau noted that in the past one or two years, many aid agencies have struggled, especially in the Amhara region, due to security concerns.

"There have been areas that have been closed off for extended periods due to a lack of access," he observed. "We have had open discussions with the government, including on the security and access challenges we face in Amhara."

Addis Standard previously reported that the ongoing conflict in the Amhara region has led to road closures, significantly hindering the timely delivery of essential food aid to drought-affected communities. Humanitarian agencies have stated that they are unable to reach the impacted populations due to the conflict between the federal government and the non-state militia group, Fano.

Recent reports also indicate that access restrictions imposed by "local militia" in the Bugna and Lasta districts of the North Wollo Zone, Amhara region, have worsened an already critical humanitarian crisis, impacting 77,000 individuals, including 10,000 who have been displaced.

According to Skau, another challenge facing humanitarian response is the lack of sufficient funding. "What do you do with the same budget when you have three times as many people in need?" he asked.

In July 2024, the WFP reported that significant funding shortfalls necessitated a 20% reduction in cereal rations for individuals residing in districts experiencing emergency levels of food insecurity and for populations residing in IDP camps.

Skau emphasized that the demand for humanitarian aid is rising globally. "In Ukraine, the Middle East, and Sudan, the list is quite long," he noted.

As a result, Skau stated that WFP's engagement in Ethiopia will be "as targeted and efficient as possible."