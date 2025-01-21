Kenya: Commission House Lists Vacants Posts in Public Universities

21 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced various vacant positions in public universities.

In an advertisement placed on Tuesday, the Commission invited qualified candidates to apply and submit their applications to the Commission on or before February 11.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Section 35(1)(a)(v) of the Universities Act, 2012, amended through the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act No. 18 of 2018, the Public Service Commission invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the following vacant positions in public universities," the statement read.

The University of Nairobi listed two vacant positions: one for the Vice-Chancellor and another for the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs).

In August 2024, the University of Nairobi Council installed Professor Margret Chesang as the Acting Vice-Chancellor after Professor Stephen Kiama was suspended for three months over allegations of gross misconduct.

Later, in October 2024, the University Council, led by Chairperson Professor Amukowa Anangwe, announced the dismissal of Professor Kiama as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi.

Meanwhile, Kenyatta University readvertised the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration and Finance).

Tharaka Nithi University also re-advertised the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration, Finance, and Planning).

The Commission has instructed applicants to visit its official website, www.publicservice.go.ke, for more details about the positions and the application process to be followed.

